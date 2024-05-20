Color of Hockey: Isogai continues to chase dream of NHL career

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, as part of NHL.com's celebration of Asian & Pacific Islander Heritage Month, he profiles forward Kenta Isogai, a forward from Japan who led Wenatchee of the Western Hockey League in scoring this season and dreams of playing in the NHL.

Kenta Isogai has traveled to three continents in pursuit of an NHL dream.

The 19-year-old forward from Nagano, Japan, has passport stamps from Russia, Austria and the United States, countries where he and felt the competition could help prepare him to be an NHL player.

“If you want to play in the NHL you have to come here sooner or later,” Isogai said through an interpreter.

“Here” for Isogai was Washington State and playing for the Wenatchee of the Western Hockey League. He was Wenatchee's leading scorer this season with 88 points (31 goals, 57 assists in 64 games), led the team in goals and had a 12-game point streak (26 points; eight goals, 18 assists) from Dec. 31-Feb. 4. He was the team’s second-leading scorer in the WHL playoffs with eight points (four goals, four assists) in five games.