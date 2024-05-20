Canucks' Game 7 history ahead of matchup with Oilers

Vancouver is 6-6 all-time in such contests, lost to Vegas in 2022 2nd round

By Derek Van Diest
Derek Van Diest
NHL.com Staff Writer

EDMONTON -- The Vancouver Canucks are an even 6-6 when it comes to playing Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and will take part in their 13th deciding game when they host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of the Western Conference Second Round at Rogers Arena on Monday (9 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN).

They last played in a Game 7 in 2020, losing 3-0 to the Vegas Golden Knights in the second round. Vancouver has twice lost Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Final, in 1994 to the New York Rangers and 2011 to the Boston Bruins.

Here is a history of Game 7 for the Canucks.

April 15, 1989, Canucks at Calgary Flames, Division Semifinal

Joel Otto was the overtime hero for the Flames in a 4-3 win after goalie Mike Vernon made three outstanding saves in the period, which included stopping Stan Smyl on a breakaway. Doug Lidster had sent the game into overtime with a goal at 7:12 of the third period to tie it 3-3. Vernon finished the game with 42 saves. Not to be outdone, Kirk McLean was just as good for the Canucks, making 42 saves of his own. Calgary went on to win the Stanley Cup that season.

April 30, 1992, Canucks vs Winnipeg Jets, Division Semifinal

McLean made 33 saves in a 5-0 shutout win against the Jets to complete the comeback from a 3-2 series deficit. Tom Fergus scored the only goal Vancouver would need at 9:25 of the first period. Trevor Linden and Geoff Courtnall added goals in the second before Courtnall scored two more in the third to complete the hat trick. The Canucks advanced to face the Oilers in the next round, losing in six games.

April 30, 1994, Canucks at Calgary Flames, Conference Quarterfinal

Pavel Bure scored on a breakaway at 2:20 of the second overtime period to give the Canucks a 4-3 win over the Flames. The goal was the second of the game for Bure, who also had an assist. Theo Fleury scored twice for the Flames in the loss. Calgary went into the third period with a 3-2 lead before Greg Adams tied it 3-3 with 3:27 remaining. McLean made 46 saves in the win.

June 14, 1994, Canucks at New York Rangers, Stanley Cup Final

Before the letdown in 2011, the Canucks went through the disappointment of losing to the New York Rangers in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final in 1994. Brian Leetch and Adam Graves gave New York a 2-0 lead in the first period. Linden cut the lead to 2-1 with a short-handed goal at 5:21 of the second period, but Mark Messier restored the two-goal lead on the power play at 13:29. Linden scored again, this time on the power play at 4:50 of the third period, setting up for a frantic final 15 minutes at Madison Square Garden. The Rangers were able to hold on to win 3-2, ending their 54-year championship drought.

May 19, 1995, Canucks at St. Louis Blues, Conference Quarterfinal

Bure had two goals and Linden added two assists as the Canucks defeated the Blues 5-3. Vancouver built a 4-1 lead on goals from Adrian Aucoin, Bure, Courtnall and Cliff Ronning. St. Louis cut the lead to 4-3 on goals from Denis Chasse and Brett Hull, but Bure put the game away with his second of the game into an empty net with the Blues goalie Curtis Joseph pulled for the extra attacker.

April 22, 2003, Canucks vs St. Louis Blues, Conference Quarterfinal

The Canucks fell behind 1-0 on a goal from Martin Rucinsky one minute into the first period but rebound with four straight goals in a 4-1 win. Henrik Sedin tied the game 1-1 in the first, and Brendan Morrisson and Markus Naslund scored in the second period for a 3-1 lead. Linden scored 28 seconds into the third period to put the game away.

May 8, 2003, Canucks vs Minnesota Wild, Conference Semifinal

Mattias Ohlund and Todd Bertuzzi scored in the second period to give Vancouver a 2-0 lead, but it was unable to hold on. Pascal Dupuis got one back for Minnesota before the end of the period to cut the deficit to 2-1. Wes Walz, Darby Hendrickson and Dupuis scored in the third period to give the Wild a 4-2 win.

April 19, 2004, Canucks vs Calgary Flames, Conference Quarterfinal

Matt Cooke scored his second of the game for the Canucks with six second left in the third period to tie the game 2-2 and send it into overtime. The excitement of tying the game did not last long, however, as Martin Gelinas scored 1:25 into overtime for the Flames to pull out a 3-2 win. Jarome Iginla scored both regulation goals for Calgary, who went all the way to the Stanley Cup Final before losing to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

April 23, 2007, Canucks vs Dallas Stars, Conference Quarterfinal

Vancouver broke open a 1-1 tie with three goals in the third period to defeat the Stars 4-1. Linden scored on the power play to give the Canucks a 2-1 lead, and Taylor Pyatt and Bryan Smolinski scored into an empty net to secure the win. The Canucks limited the Stars to 20 shots on net, all but one turned aside by Roberto Luongo.

April 26, 2011, Canucks vs Chicago Blackhawks, Conference Quarterfinal

Alexandre Burrows scored both goals, including the game-winner in overtime in a 2-1 win against the Blackhawks at Rogers Arena. Luongo made 31 saves in the win. Burrows opened the scoring 2:43 into the first period.

June 15, 2011, Canucks vs Boston Bruin Stanley Cup Final

This one hurt in Vancouver. The Canucks were up 3-2 in the series and lost Game 6 in Boston, then had a chance to win their first Stanley Cup on home ice. The Bruins, however, spoiled the party as Tim Thomas made 37 saves in a 4-0 win. Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand each had two goals in the win. Bergeron opened the scoring at 14:37 of the first period, which stood as the winning goal.

Sept. 4, 2020, Canucks at Vegas Golden Knights, Conference Second Round

The Canucks and Golden Knights were scoreless through two periods before Shea Theodore scored at 13:52 of the third period on the power play. The goal stood as the game-winner before Alex Tuch and Paul Stastny scored into an empty net with Thatcher Demko on the bench for an extra attacker. Robin Lehner made 14 saves for the shutout.

