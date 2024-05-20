Canucks' Game 7 history ahead of matchup with Oilers

EDMONTON -- The Vancouver Canucks are an even 6-6 when it comes to playing Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and will take part in their 13th deciding game when they host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of the Western Conference Second Round at Rogers Arena on Monday (9 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN).

They last played in a Game 7 in 2020, losing 3-0 to the Vegas Golden Knights in the second round. Vancouver has twice lost Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Final, in 1994 to the New York Rangers and 2011 to the Boston Bruins.

Here is a history of Game 7 for the Canucks.

April 15, 1989, Canucks at Calgary Flames, Division Semifinal

Joel Otto was the overtime hero for the Flames in a 4-3 win after goalie Mike Vernon made three outstanding saves in the period, which included stopping Stan Smyl on a breakaway. Doug Lidster had sent the game into overtime with a goal at 7:12 of the third period to tie it 3-3. Vernon finished the game with 42 saves. Not to be outdone, Kirk McLean was just as good for the Canucks, making 42 saves of his own. Calgary went on to win the Stanley Cup that season.

April 30, 1992, Canucks vs Winnipeg Jets, Division Semifinal

McLean made 33 saves in a 5-0 shutout win against the Jets to complete the comeback from a 3-2 series deficit. Tom Fergus scored the only goal Vancouver would need at 9:25 of the first period. Trevor Linden and Geoff Courtnall added goals in the second before Courtnall scored two more in the third to complete the hat trick. The Canucks advanced to face the Oilers in the next round, losing in six games.

April 30, 1994, Canucks at Calgary Flames, Conference Quarterfinal

Pavel Bure scored on a breakaway at 2:20 of the second overtime period to give the Canucks a 4-3 win over the Flames. The goal was the second of the game for Bure, who also had an assist. Theo Fleury scored twice for the Flames in the loss. Calgary went into the third period with a 3-2 lead before Greg Adams tied it 3-3 with 3:27 remaining. McLean made 46 saves in the win.