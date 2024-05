EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Oilers have a storied history in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and will take part in a series-deciding contest for the 12th time when they face the Vancouver Canucks in Game 7 of the Western Conference Second Round at Rogers Arena on Monday (9 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN).

Edmonton is 7-4 all time in Game 7s and last went to the limit in the 2022 Western Conference First Round against the Los Angeles Kings.

Here is a history of the Oilers in Game 7s.