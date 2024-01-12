Zegras out 6-8 weeks for Ducks, will have surgery for broken ankle

Forward missed 20 games earlier this season; Mintyukov out 6 weeks with separated shoulder

ana-zegras-injury

© Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

By Dan Arritt
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

Trevor Zegras will be out 6-8 weeks for the Anaheim Ducks due to a broken ankle, the team announced Thursday.

The 22-year-old forward broke his left ankle 6:25 into the first period of a 5-3 win against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday when he slid feet first into the side boards after the stick of Nashville forward Juuso Parssinen got caught in his skates.

Zegras, who was playing his eighth game since missing 20 because of a lower-body injury, will have surgery in the coming days. He led Anaheim in goals (23), assists (42) and points (65) last season.

“He’s not doing good,” Ducks coach Greg Cronin said after the game. “He’ll be out for a while.”

Anaheim defenseman Pavel Mintyukov separated his shoulder Tuesday and will be out six weeks.

Mintyukov was injured when he was hit into the boards by Predators forward Michael McCarron with three minutes left in the third period.

Mintyukov, the No. 10 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, is third among NHL rookie defensemen in points (19; two goals 17 assists) and third among all rookies in assists.

The Ducks (14-25-1) were seventh in the Pacific Division entering their game at the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSSD, BSSC).

Latest News

Jeff Skinner Buffalo injury update

Skinner out week to week for Sabres with upper-body injury
nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 25 goaltender rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Calgary Flames dads help lace up skates before practice

Flames dads help lace up their sons' skates before practice
NHL Buzz News and Notes January 11

NHL Buzz: Ovechkin, Wilson each game-time decision for Capitals
Gabriel Landeskog injury status update

Landeskog skates with Avalanche, still expected to miss rest of season
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
2023-24 NHL trades

2023-24 NHL Trade Tracker
NHL betting odds for January 11 2024

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 11
Seattle Kraken Washington Capitals game preview January 11

Kraken at Capitals
NHL EDGE stats Owen Tippett reaches top skating speed of season

NHL EDGE stats: Tippett reaches top skating speed of season
NHL On Tap news and notes January 11

NHL On Tap: Kraken, Oilers can tie records for consecutive wins
Vegas Golden Knights Colorado Avalanche game recap January 10

MacKinnon extends home point streak to 23, Avalanche shut out Golden Knights
NHL Buzz news and notes January 10

NHL Buzz: Wallstedt makes NHL debut for Wild against Stars
Super 16 NHL power rankings January 11

Super 16: Jets, Canucks climb to top; Kraken, Devils enter power rankings