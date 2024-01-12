Zegras out 6-8 weeks for Ducks, will have surgery for broken ankle

Trevor Zegras will be out 6-8 weeks for the Anaheim Ducks due to a broken ankle, the team announced Thursday.

The 22-year-old forward broke his left ankle 6:25 into the first period of a 5-3 win against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday when he slid feet first into the side boards after the stick of Nashville forward Juuso Parssinen got caught in his skates.

Zegras, who was playing his eighth game since missing 20 because of a lower-body injury, will have surgery in the coming days. He led Anaheim in goals (23), assists (42) and points (65) last season.

“He’s not doing good,” Ducks coach Greg Cronin said after the game. “He’ll be out for a while.”

Anaheim defenseman Pavel Mintyukov separated his shoulder Tuesday and will be out six weeks.

Mintyukov was injured when he was hit into the boards by Predators forward Michael McCarron with three minutes left in the third period.

Mintyukov, the No. 10 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, is third among NHL rookie defensemen in points (19; two goals 17 assists) and third among all rookies in assists.

The Ducks (14-25-1) were seventh in the Pacific Division entering their game at the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSSD, BSSC).