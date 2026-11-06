Ducks at Flames projected lineups

DUCKS (8-7-1) at FLAMES (7-8-1)

8 p.m. ET; SN, Prime Video

Ducks projected lineup

Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Judd Caulfield

Cutter Gauthier -- Mikael Granlund -- Beckett Sennecke

Nico Myatovic -- Tim Washe -- Sam Colangelo

Jeff Malott -- Roger McQueen -- Nikita Nesterenko

Jackson LaCombe -- Drew Helleson

Pavel Mintyukov -- Noah Warren

Travis Mitchell -- Tristan Luneau

Lukas Dostal

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: Tyson Hinds, Ville Husso, Frank Vatrano

Injured: A.J. Greer (upper body), Ian Moore (lower body), Ryan Poehling (MCL), Troy Terry (hip)

Flames projected lineup

Joel Farabee -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich -- Morgan Frost -- Aydar Suniev

Matvei Gridin -- Martin Pospisil -- Ryan Strome

William Stromgren -- Jonathan Castagna -- Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl -- Simon Nemec

Jake Middleton -- Zach Whitecloud

Yan Kuznetsov -- Zayne Parekh

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Maksim Tsyplakov, Joel Hanley

Injured: Brennan Othmann (upper body), Jonathan Huberdeau (hip), Samuel Honzek (lower body)

Status report

The Ducks did not hold a morning skate following a 5-4 win at the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday. … Cooley was activated from injured reserve Thursday. He had missed the previous four games because of a lower-body injury sustained following a collision in the crease with Oilers forward Colton Dach with 12 seconds left in the first period of a 4-0 loss at Edmonton on Oct. 28. In a corresponding move, the Flames reassigned goalie Arsenii Sergeev to Calgary of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … Huberdeau skated in a regular jersey Friday, but coach Ryan Huska said there still is "no timeline" for the forward to return. "Not reading too much into that, he's doing what he has to do right now and he's going to be in more of our practices here as we continue moving forward," Huska said. … Othmann skated Friday but the forward is day to day. He was injured against the Oilers on Oct. 28.