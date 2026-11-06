Ducks at Flames projected lineups

DUCKS (8-7-1) at FLAMES (7-8-1)
8 p.m. ET; SN, Prime Video
Ducks projected lineup
Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Judd Caulfield
Cutter Gauthier -- Mikael Granlund -- Beckett Sennecke
Nico Myatovic -- Tim Washe -- Sam Colangelo
Jeff Malott -- Roger McQueen -- Nikita Nesterenko
Jackson LaCombe -- Drew Helleson
Pavel Mintyukov -- Noah Warren
Travis Mitchell -- Tristan Luneau
Lukas Dostal
Laurent Brossoit
Scratched: Tyson Hinds, Ville Husso, Frank Vatrano
Injured: A.J. Greer (upper body), Ian Moore (lower body), Ryan Poehling (MCL), Troy Terry (hip)
Flames projected lineup
Joel Farabee -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich -- Morgan Frost -- Aydar Suniev
Matvei Gridin -- Martin Pospisil -- Ryan Strome
William Stromgren -- Jonathan Castagna -- Adam Klapka
Kevin Bahl -- Simon Nemec
Jake Middleton -- Zach Whitecloud
Yan Kuznetsov -- Zayne Parekh
Dustin Wolf
Devin Cooley
Scratched: Maksim Tsyplakov, Joel Hanley
Injured: Brennan Othmann (upper body), Jonathan Huberdeau (hip), Samuel Honzek (lower body)
Status report
The Ducks did not hold a morning skate following a 5-4 win at the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday. … Cooley was activated from injured reserve Thursday. He had missed the previous four games because of a lower-body injury sustained following a collision in the crease with Oilers forward Colton Dach with 12 seconds left in the first period of a 4-0 loss at Edmonton on Oct. 28. In a corresponding move, the Flames reassigned goalie Arsenii Sergeev to Calgary of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … Huberdeau skated in a regular jersey Friday, but coach Ryan Huska said there still is "no timeline" for the forward to return. "Not reading too much into that, he's doing what he has to do right now and he's going to be in more of our practices here as we continue moving forward," Huska said. … Othmann skated Friday but the forward is day to day. He was injured against the Oilers on Oct. 28.