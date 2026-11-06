Ducks at Flames projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

DUCKS (8-7-1) at FLAMES (7-8-1)

8 p.m. ET; SN, Prime Video

Ducks projected lineup

Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Judd Caulfield

Cutter Gauthier -- Mikael Granlund -- Beckett Sennecke

Nico Myatovic -- Tim Washe -- Sam Colangelo

Jeff Malott -- Roger McQueen -- Nikita Nesterenko

Jackson LaCombe -- Drew Helleson

Pavel Mintyukov -- Noah Warren

Travis Mitchell -- Tristan Luneau

Lukas Dostal

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: Tyson Hinds, Ville Husso, Frank Vatrano

Injured: A.J. Greer (upper body), Ian Moore (lower body), Ryan Poehling (MCL), Troy Terry (hip)

Flames projected lineup

Joel Farabee -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich -- Morgan Frost -- Aydar Suniev

Matvei Gridin -- Martin Pospisil -- Ryan Strome

William Stromgren -- Jonathan Castagna -- Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl -- Simon Nemec

Jake Middleton -- Zach Whitecloud

Yan Kuznetsov -- Zayne Parekh

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Maksim Tsyplakov, Joel Hanley

Injured: Brennan Othmann (upper body), Jonathan Huberdeau (hip), Samuel Honzek (lower body)

Status report
The Ducks did not hold a morning skate following a 5-4 win at the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday. … Cooley was activated from injured reserve Thursday. He had missed the previous four games because of a lower-body injury sustained following a collision in the crease with Oilers forward Colton Dach with 12 seconds left in the first period of a 4-0 loss at Edmonton on Oct. 28. In a corresponding move, the Flames reassigned goalie Arsenii Sergeev to Calgary of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … Huberdeau skated in a regular jersey Friday, but coach Ryan Huska said there still is "no timeline" for the forward to return. "Not reading too much into that, he's doing what he has to do right now and he's going to be in more of our practices here as we continue moving forward," Huska said. … Othmann skated Friday but the forward is day to day. He was injured against the Oilers on Oct. 28.

Latest News

Faber working way back to Wild, knows injury 'could have been a lot worse'

Tavares expected to rejoin Maple Leafs lineup against Canadiens on Saturday

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Status Report: Timmins to make season debut for Sabres

Short Shifts Power Rankings: November 6

Gauthier thriving, making history with goal, power-play streaks for Ducks

NHL EDGE: Xhekaj has hardest shot resulting in goal of season

On Tap: Kaprizov seeks to continue goal outburst for Wild

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings for 2026-27

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings for 2026-27

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings for 2026-27

Stamkos scores in OT, Predators edge Avalanche for third straight win

Jankowski has ‘taken advantage’ of big opportunity with Hurricanes

McDavid continues torrid pace following 'dangerous' hit from Helleson of Ducks

Sennecke has three points, Ducks withstand late rally from Oilers

Suzuki has three points in return, Canadiens rally for OT win against Mammoth

NHL picks, props, daily fantasy projections