Sabres score 3 straight in 3rd period to rally past Ducks

JJ Peterka, Alex Tuch and Henri Jokiharju scored, and Dylan Cozens had three assists for the Sabres (24-27-5), who are 6-1-0 in their past seven games. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 16 saves.

Mason McTavish and Leo Carlsson scored, and Lukas Dostal made 32 saves for the Ducks (25-25-7), who lost in regulation for only the second time in their past 10 games (7-2-1).

Peterka cut the lead to 2-1 at 1:56 of the third period. Owen Power got the puck behind the net and found Cozens in front, who fed Peterka with quick pass for a one-timer from one knee in the right circle.

Tuch jammed in his own rebound to tie it 2-2 at 5:34. After his tight-angle shot from the right side landed in the crease behind Dostal, he looped around the net to follow it up and tap it in at the left post.

Jokiharju carried the puck down the right side to the bottom of the circle and put a wrist shot under the crossbar to give the Sabres a 3-2 lead at 9:31.

McTavish gave Anaheim a 1-0 lead on a two-man advantage at 3:05 of the first period, beating Luukkonen under the glove with a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle.

Carlsson made it 2-0 with another power-play goal at 4:58 of the second period. Pavel Mintyukov found the rebound of Carlsson’s initial shot in the high slot and sent a slap pass over to Carlsson, who put a one-timer through Luukkonen’s pads from the right circle.