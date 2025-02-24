Jarvis featured on Season 2 of 'FACEOFF: Inside the NHL' on Prime Video

Toronto, ON – Prime Video today announced that Carolina Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis will be featured in the upcoming second season of the hit documentary series FACEOFF: Inside the NHL. The series returns with six episodes in 2025 exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. FACEOFF: Inside the NHL joins Prime Monday Night Hockey, the exclusive destination for national regular season Monday night NHL English-language games, and NHL Coast to Coast, a live, weekly whiparound studio show airing on Thursday nights in Canada.

Jarvis took centre stage alongside his Canadian teammates at the 4 Nations Face-Off that saw Canada defeat USA 3-2 in dramatic fashion in a thrilling championship on Feb. 20. Jarvis, known for his goal scoring (he leads the Hurricanes with 22 goals this season) and energy around the locker room, is sure to bring excitement and insight to the series. He joins Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk (and a member of the U.S. team at 4 Nations Face-Off) who was previously announced as a featured player in the second season. Cameras will follow the duo and other players, to be announced at a later date, to give fans unprecedented access to their lives both on and off the ice.

FACEOFF: Inside the NHL takes viewers behind the scenes of the National Hockey League, offering an unfiltered look at the players' lives, training regimens, and the high-stakes world of professional hockey. The upcoming season will delve deeper into the personal and professional lives of NHL stars offering viewers a 360-degree view of their lives both on and off the ice. It will feature candid interviews with compelling players from across the NHL, their fiercest rivals, and those closest to them – including teammates, coaches, and family members. From the serene moments of introspection to the heart-pounding intensity of game time, FACEOFF: Inside the NHL showcases the extraordinary blend of skill, determination, and sacrifice required to excel in one of the world's most demanding sports.

The series is executive produced by James Gay-Rees, Paul Martin and Hillary Olsen for Box To Box; Steve Mayer for NHL Productions; and showrunner Daniel Amigone.

Prime Video in Canada is the home of Prime Monday Night Hockey, which streams all national regular season Monday night NHL games in English throughout the 2024-25 season, and NHL Coast to Coast, the weekly whip around show on Thursday nights. FACEOFF: Inside the NHL is the fifth original hockey program Amazon has produced with NHL Productions for Prime Video. In 2021, All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs multi-episode docuseries chronicled the iconic team’s 2020-21 season. Last season, original hockey documentaries Chosen One: Alexandre Daigle and Saving Sakic premiered to critical and fan acclaim, plus the recently launched This is Hockey, featuring the growth of hockey in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Jamaica, Mexico, and Puerto Rico.

FACEOFF: Inside The NHL, Season 1, is available now on Prime Video.

