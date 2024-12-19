'FACEOFF: Inside the NHL' renewed for season 2 on Prime Video

TORONTO -- Prime Video today announced it has greenlit a second season of the sports docuseries FACEOFF: Inside the NHL, produced by Box To Box and NHL Productions. Offering an unprecedented look into the world of the National Hockey League, the series returns with six episodes in 2025 exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. FACEOFF: Inside the NHL joins Prime Monday Night Hockey, the exclusive destination for national regular season Monday night NHL English-language games, and NHL Coast to Coast, a live, weekly whiparound studio show airing on Thursday nights in Canada.

Building on the success of its first season, FACEOFF: Inside the NHL, continues to pull back the curtain on the high-stakes world of the NHL. The critically acclaimed inaugural season of the series featured NHL superstars Connor McDavid, Matthew Tkachuk, William Nylander and David Pastrnak, among others. Season 2 will deliver unprecedented access to more of the League's elite players, including more time spent with Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk, who made an appearance alongside his brother, Matthew, and dad, Keith Tkachuk, in Episode 3 of the first season. Players joining Brady for Season 2 will be announced at a later date.

"We're thrilled to bring fans another season of this compelling series," said Shaun Alperin, Head of Content, Canada, Prime Video. "The first season of FACEOFF resonated strongly with our audience, and we're excited to continue our partnership with Box To Box and NHL Productions to deliver more of the raw emotion and behind-the-scenes action that hockey fans crave."

“Season 1 of FACEOFF: Inside the NHL delivered riveting, personal content like never before. With more all-access footage than ever, we’re taking fans deeper into the lives of our players and their families. We can’t wait to do it again,” said Steve Mayer, NHL President, Content & Events. “From intense drama to moments that will make you laugh, cry, and everything in between, this season will only be better. Millions of viewers worldwide are about to experience the show’s unique style and perspective that showcases the NHL in a way they’ve never seen before."

Paul Martin, Co-Founder of Box To Box added: “We’re incredibly excited to continue our journey with the NHL and Prime Video for another season of FACEOFF: Inside the NHL. There’s never a dull moment in this league, and we cannot wait to take audiences even further into the dynamic, high-octane world we introduced them to in Season 1.”

The upcoming season will delve deeper into the personal and professional lives of NHL stars offering viewers a 360-degree view of their lives both on and off the ice. It will feature candid interviews with compelling players from across the NHL, their fiercest rivals, and those closest to them -- including teammates, coaches, and family members. From the serene moments of introspection to the heart-pounding intensity of game time, FACEOFF: Inside the NHL showcases the extraordinary blend of skill, determination, and sacrifice required to excel in one of the world's most demanding sports.

The series is executive produced by James Gay-Rees, Paul Martin and Hillary Olsen for Box To Box; Steve Mayer for NHL Productions; and showrunner Daniel Amigone.

Prime Video in Canada is the home of Prime Monday Night Hockey, which streams all national regular season Monday night NHL games in English throughout the 2024-25 season, and NHL Coast to Coast, the weekly whip around show on Thursday nights. FACEOFF: Inside the NHL is the fifth original hockey program Amazon has produced with NHL Productions for Prime Video. In 2021, All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs multi-episode docuseries chronicled the iconic team’s 2020-21 season. Last season, original hockey documentaries Chosen One: Alexandre Daigle and Saving Sakic premiered to critical and fan acclaim, plus the recently launched This is Hockey, featuring the growth of hockey in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Jamaica, Mexico, and Puerto Rico.

FACEOFF: Inside The NHL, Season 1, is available now on Prime Video.