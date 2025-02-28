Monahan, Werenski featured on Season 2 of 'FACEOFF: Inside the NHL' on Prime Video

Toronto, ON -- Prime Video today announced Sean Monahan star forward for the Columbus Blue Jackets as well as teammate and offensive defenseman Zach Werenski, will be featured in the upcoming second season of the hit documentary series FACEOFF: Inside the NHL. The series returns with six episodes in 2025 exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. FACEOFF: Inside the NHL joins Prime Monday Night Hockey, the exclusive destination for national regular season Monday night NHL English-language games, and NHL Coast to Coast, a live, weekly whiparound studio show airing on Thursday nights in Canada.

Friends on and off the ice, Werenski and Monahan join an elite roster of NHL talent set to give fans unprecedented access to their lives. Werenski, who led the 4 Nations Face-Off in points (0-6--6 in 4 games), and leads the Blue Jackets in scoring, as well as Monahan, a veteran offensively skilled forward in his first year in Columbus, are sure to bring excitement and insight to the series including as they get set to take center stage outdoors in front of an expected crowd of over 90,00 fans at the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series. Previously announced players in the second season include Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk and Carolina Hurricanes leading goal scorer Seth Jarvis.

FACEOFF: Inside the NHL takes viewers behind the scenes of the National Hockey League, offering an unfiltered look at the players' lives, training regimens, and the high-stakes world of professional hockey. The upcoming season will delve deeper into the personal and professional lives of NHL stars offering viewers a 360-degree view of their lives both on and off the ice. It will feature candid interviews with compelling players from across the NHL, their fiercest rivals, and those closest to them – including teammates, coaches, and family members. From the serene moments of introspection to the heart-pounding intensity of game time, FACEOFF: Inside the NHL showcases the extraordinary blend of skill, determination, and sacrifice required to excel in one of the world's most demanding sports.

The series is executive produced by James Gay-Rees, Paul Martin and Hillary Olsen for Box To Box; Steve Mayer for NHL Productions; and showrunner Daniel Amigone.

Prime Video in Canada is the home of Prime Monday Night Hockey, which streams all national regular season Monday night NHL games in English throughout the 2024-25 season, and NHL Coast to Coast, the weekly whip around show on Thursday nights. FACEOFF: Inside the NHL is the fifth original hockey program Amazon has produced with NHL Productions for Prime Video. In 2021, All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs multi-episode docuseries chronicled the iconic team’s 2020-21 season. Last season, original hockey documentaries Chosen One: Alexandre Daigle and Saving Sakic premiered to critical and fan acclaim, plus the recently launched This is Hockey, featuring the growth of hockey in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Jamaica, Mexico, and Puerto Rico.

FACEOFF: Inside The NHL, Season 1, is available now on Prime Video.