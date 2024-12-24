Vlasic ready to go from backyard rink in Chicago suburb to Winter Classic

CHICAGO – As a kid, Alex Vlasic didn’t have to go far for some outdoor hockey.

There was just one public outdoor rink when the Chicago Blackhawks defenseman was growing up in Wilmette, Illinois, about 20 miles north of Chicago. So his dad, John, built a rink in their backyard. With that, Alex, older brother Eric and older sister Emma had their own hockey haven.

“It all started on the backyard rink and who knew it would end up with Alex playing in the Winter Classic?” Emma said of the Blackhawks playing the St. Louis Blues at Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs, on Dec. 31. (5 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).

“It’s pretty cool.”

Indeed, Vlasic has come a long way since those backyard sessions. A second-round pick (No. 43) by the Blackhawks in the 2019 NHL Draft, Vlasic has 16 points (two goals, 14 assists) in 34 games. It’s the same number of goals, assists and points he had in 76 games last season as a rookie. The 23-year-old signed a six-year, $27.6 million contract ($4.6 million average annual value) with the Blackhawks on April 25.

Now Vlasic, who along with the rest of his family is a Cubs fan, is ready to play in his first Winter Classic.

“It’s special,” Vlasic said. “I think growing up, being able to watch those games with the ‘Hawks playing outdoors was something you always dreamed about as a kid. For me to do it at Wrigley Field in front of some of my family and friends is going to be so awesome.”

Vlasic grew up with hockey in his blood. His cousin, Marc-Edouard Vlasic, has been a defenseman for the San Jose Sharks since 2006-07. Dad, John, played junior hockey while growing up in Montreal, Quebec, and played some adult league hockey after he moved to Chicago in 1985.

Emma, 28, played four seasons at Yale and four seasons with the Connecticut Whale (first in the National Women’s Hockey League then the Premier Hockey Federation). Eric, 29, is one of the captains of Chicago Storm Special Hockey Team, which provides those with developmental disabilities to play hockey.