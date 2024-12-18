Behind the scenes with Bedard and more on Episode 3 of ‘Road to the NHL Winter Classic’

Jordan Binnington is surrounded by his teammates congratulating him on becoming the all-time winningest goaltender in St. Louis Blues history after a 3-0 win against the New Jersey Devils on Nov. 27.

It's one highlight in the third episode of the "Road to the Discover NHL Winter Classic Presented by Enterprise," which debuts at 6 p.m. ET Wednesday on TNT in the United States and at 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday on SN1 in Canada.

The four-part docuseries follows the Blackhawks and Blues as they prepare for the Discover NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Dec. 31 (5 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).

The final episode of the series will air prior to the game Dec. 31, at 3:30 p.m. ET on TNT and 4:30 p.m. ET on Sportsnet.

The third episode features more behind-the-scenes moments with St. Louis and Chicago players, coaches and staff. It shows Binnington enjoying some family time with his wife, Cristine, and their son, Johnny, who has got his own little tennis racket.

"We do 1,000 strokes a day, working on his forehand, backhand. Chip shots. And when he's done, he'll let us know," Binnington said. Not long after that, Johnny dropped the racket.

"He's done," Binnington said.