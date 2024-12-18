Foligno, Vlasic get swings in at Wrigley Field ahead of Discover NHL Winter Classic

CHICAGO – Nick Foligno was feeling like a kid again at Wrigley Field.
The Chicago Blackhawks forward, along with defenseman Alex Vlasic, was getting a tour of the Chicago Cubs clubhouse with “a child athlete I adored and admired,” former Cubs pitcher Ryan Dempster, who also worked a little batting practice with them.
“Not bad until I hit him,” Foligno said of getting Dempster in the hip with a line drive during indoor batting practice at Wrigley Field on Wednesday, where preparations continue for the Discover NHL Winter Classic between the Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues on Dec. 31 (5 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).
“He’s a trooper about it. I have to say he’s hockey-player tough, the way he handled that.”
It was an enjoyable day for Foligno, his daughter Milana and son Landon, Vlasic and Dempster, who finished their tour by hitting the field itself to see the latest progress entering the Winter Classic. The Wrigley infield and outfield is now completely covered with armor deck. Crews were in the midst of putting down the plywood for the stage on which the ice rink will be built.
“It looks great,” Vlasic said of the current setup. “It's kind of hard to envision what it's all going to look like right now, there's not too much up. But it's cool to see how big the field is in comparison to a hockey rink. You think a hockey rink is so big, and then you get out here and the baseball field makes it look tiny.”