Ice truck arrives for 2025 Discover Winter Classic in Chicago

The crew’s goal is to be done on Dec. 28, with skates on the ice beginning the next day.

The most important aspects of making outdoor ice for an NHL game are ensuring conditions meet all of the safety standards required for the players and providing all of the tools necessary for an NHL game.

To accommodate its outdoor games, the NHL designed and built a one-of-a-kind mobile refrigeration unit and rink system. The main function of the 53-foot, 300-ton capacity refrigeration unit is to perform the key function of making a great sheet of ice, to remove heat from the surface and stabilize the temperature.

To ensure this, the unit pumps up to 3,000 gallons of glycol coolant into custom-made aluminum trays that are configured on the field of the stadium. Running through a series of hoses from the refrigeration unit to the field, the glycol chills the trays to keep the ice near its ideal surface temperature of 22 degrees Fahrenheit.

“Once we get those pans below freezing, we’ll start spraying water, just like they do at United Center,” King said. “Our goal is probably to have 1 ½-2 inches of ice. We’re looking to replicate those conditions inside United Center for the players on gameday.”

After the placement of the ice trays, the rink boards are installed.

The weather conditions for this week should benefit the building process; Monday through Friday, temperatures are expected to be anywhere from 32 to 50 degrees Fahrenheit and cloudy each day.

“Perfect,” Higgins said. “Above freezing, not raining, not snowing so these are great working conditions for us.”

As of now, the forecast for Dec. 31 is cloudy with a high of 38 degrees.

Wrigley presents its challenges, being a small venue. But the iconic ballpark was a great setting for the Winter Classic 15 years ago and promises to be again.

“Our builds are similar, whether we’re doing an NFL stadium to baseball stadium. We know where we’re going to park the truck, we’ve planned out our pipe run, so really, we’re working in a smaller space, but the build is the same as we’d do anywhere else,” King said.

“To be in Chicago, to be at Wrigley is pretty cool. It’s going to be a really special event.”