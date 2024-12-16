Ice truck arrives for 2025 Discover Winter Classic in Chicago

CHICAGO -- The NHL mobile refrigeration truck arrived at Wrigley Field on Monday in preparation for the 2025 Discover NHL Winter Classic on Dec. 31 (5 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).
The Chicago Blackhawks will host the St. Louis Blues at the iconic ballpark on New Year’s Eve and converting Wrigley, home of the Chicago Cubs, into an ice rink, begins immediately.
“Everything really started early this morning with the arrival,” NHL senior director of facilities and hockey operations Derek King said in front of the truck, which was parked at the corner of Sheffield and Waveland, near the entrance to the Wrigley Field bleachers and the statue of Harry Caray, the Cubs’ television announcer from 1982-97.
“You can see behind us they’re starting to put up some of the décor on the (ballpark),” King said. “We’ve got some lane closures happening, and really once the work is done on the street, we’ll move the truck to its final spot and our work will start tomorrow.”
The League’s mobile refrigeration truck will also be used for the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series on March 1, when the Columbus Blue Jackets will host the Detroit Red Wings at Ohio Stadium, home of the Ohio State Buckeyes, in Columbus, Ohio.