Bedard helps NHL, Blackhawks open ball hockey rink as legacy to Winter Classic

CHICAGO -- Children at the True Value Boys & Girls Club swarmed around Connor Bedard, enjoying a game of ball hockey on a chilly day with the Chicago Blackhawks’ star center.

“Yeah, guys are locking me up and stuff like that,” the No. 1 pick of the 2023 NHL Draft said Monday of the Blackhawks joining the NHL, the local Boys & Girls Club and Spry Community School to open a new ball hockey rink as a legacy to the 2025 Discover NHL Winter Classic.

“It’s a lot of fun and seeing the smiles on their faces and how much they’re enjoying it and learning the game,” Bedard said. “It’s great.”

The Legacy initiative is a continuing philanthropic endeavor through which the NHL and the local team (this season the Blackhawks) support community organizations in the host city of an NHL event.

Since having its first Legacy event in 2003, the League, its clubs and partners have donated more than $8 million to communities across North America. Legacy projects have aided thousands of hospital patients in recovery, helped at-risk youth and families gain better access to educational and vocational training, and provided greater access to people of all ages to learn and play hockey.

The Chicago legacy announcement was made the same day the NHL mobile refrigeration truck arrived at Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs, where the Blackhawks will play the St. Louis Blues at the Winter Classic on Dec. 31 (5 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).

More than 100 students were at the Boys & Girls Club to see the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the new ball hockey rink. Then they got a chance to play a little ball hockey, including some games with Bedard as a “teammate.”

“The Blackhawks and the Wirtz family have had long ties to the west side [of Chicago]. We work here, we play games here, we also have a lot of employees and their families that live here, including part of our ownership,” Blackhawks president of business operations Jaime Faulkner said. “So, it means a lot to be invested here and to see these projects come to life from our partnerships is awesome.”