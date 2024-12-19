Andy Cohen talks Blues fandom, New Year's Eve with NHL on TNT crew

TV host rocks St. Louis Winter Classic jersey during segment

Andy Cohen tnt crew

© NHL on TNT

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Andy Cohen has more than one thing to look forward to this New Year’s Eve.

On Wednesday, the “Watch What Happens Live” host joined the NHL on TNT crew to discuss his St. Louis Blues and New Year’s Eve show.

Sporting a Blues Winter Classic jersey, Cohen told the crew he was ready for the NHL's marquee event on New Year’s Eve.

The television host then talked about where his annual New Year’s Eve show with Anderson Cooper ranks in his broadcast career.

“You know, it’s a pretty big deal…It just feels like the biggest thing I do every year,” Cohen said. “As big as a ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ reunion is, this is like woah…huge.”

TNT host Liam McHugh then asked Cohen how the New Year’s show compares to watching the Blues in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup championship.

The Emmy Award-winner said it was “on par” with the Blues Cup Final win which he attended in Boston.

Cohen ended the interview telling the TNT grew about growing up going to the Checkerdome (St. Louis Arena) and watching former Blues star Bernie Federko.

