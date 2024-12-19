Andy Cohen talks Blues fandom, New Year's Eve with NHL on TNT crew

The television host then talked about where his annual New Year’s Eve show with Anderson Cooper ranks in his broadcast career.
“You know, it’s a pretty big deal…It just feels like the biggest thing I do every year,” Cohen said. “As big as a ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ reunion is, this is like woah…huge.”
TNT host Liam McHugh then asked Cohen how the New Year’s show compares to watching the Blues in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup championship.
The Emmy Award-winner said it was “on par” with the Blues Cup Final win which he attended in Boston.
Cohen ended the interview telling the TNT grew about growing up going to the Checkerdome (St. Louis Arena) and watching former Blues star Bernie Federko.