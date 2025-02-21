Ovechkin, Capitals to resume play with Gretzky goals chase as main event

ARLINGTON, Va. -- The 4 Nations Face-Off is over, and the hockey world will turn its attention next to the Stanley Cup Playoff races and Alex Ovechkin’s chase of Wayne Gretzky=’s NHL record of 894 goals.

Ovechkin will resume play when the Washington Capitals visit the Pittsburgh Penguins and Sidney Crosby (a game-time decision after returning from playing for Canada at 4 Nations) at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN360, TVAS) with 879 goals in his 20 NHL seasons.

At this point, it appears inevitable that Ovechkin will break the record eventually, but the 39-year-old left wing needs 16 goals in Washington’s final 27 games to do it this season.

“Everyone's excited about it, looking forward to it,” Capitals center Dylan Strome said Friday. “It's going to be tough to get it this year, but if anyone can do it, I think it's him.”

Ovechkin scored 15 goals in his final 27 games last season; not that he’s focusing on that.

When asked about the goal record when he returned spending the break in Miami, Ovechkin said it was “not at all” on his mind. If anything, though Ovechkin worked out and skated with former NHL defenseman Darius Kasparaitis to stay sharp physically, the time off served as a mental break before gearing up for the stretch drive and the playoffs.

The Capitals (36-11-8) are in a strong position, leading the Carolina Hurricanes by 10 points for first in the Metropolitan Division and the Florida Panthers by nine points for first in the Eastern Conference.

“I think everybody was kind of like tired, lots of hockey, lots of practice,” Ovechkin said. “And now you kind of restart your brain and get ready for the second half and, most importantly, for the playoffs.”

Penguins center Evgeni Malkin, who referred to Ovechkin as “like my best friend,” sensed from him a desire to get away from record chase talk when they had dinner during the break in Miami.

“I tried to ask him about the goals, but he doesn't want to talk too much,” Malkin said. “He wants to just enjoy it, and he was just relaxed. I want to say, maybe, a couple years ago, I [didn't] believe he would break the record. But now, it's no choice. Of course, maybe not this year, but 100 percent next year.”

It doesn’t appear the attention from chasing Gretzky has impacted Ovechkin, yet. Despite missing 16 games with a fractured left fibula from Nov. 21-Dec. 28, he leads Washington with 26 goals in 39 games this season, including four in his past five games.

“In a way, you could say it’s what he’s been doing his entire life, scoring goals,” Capitals center Pierre-Luc Dubois said. “But in another way, for it to be every game, every goal -- and I’m sure he feels it -- we’re on the road and the fans almost celebrate his goals. So to have that it must be a pretty special feeling, but he hasn’t changed. … It feels like he has that same drive and that same hunger to score and that’s pretty impressive to see.”