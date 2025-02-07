Ovechkin chase of Gretzky stirs memories for his 1st NHL coach with Capitals

That night, Ovechkin became the first Capitals player to score two goals in his first NHL game, leading them to a 3-2 victory. The first tied the score at 1-1 at 7:21 of the second period.

Washington's Jeff Halpern circled behind the net with the puck and pushed it ahead to Dainius Zubrus before being rubbed into the boards by Columbus defenseman Francois Beauchemin. Zubrus curled out of the right corner and fed Ovechkin in the high slot for a one-timer that beat Leclaire on the stick side.

From seeing the replay a few times in recent years, Leclaire knows, "it was a one-timer right in the slot." Some other details are fuzzy, but the power of Ovechkin's shot remained ingrained in his memory.

"I remember I was surprised," Leclaire said. "I kind of didn't really see him coming, but the shot came fast. They told us that he had a good shot, but he was 19, 20 years old. I played against (Jonathan) Toews and (Patrick) Kane when they were 19 years old and (Sidney) Crosby too as well. They were excellent players, but they didn't have as hard a shot as Ovi.

"So that kind of was like, ‘Oh, this kid, we're going to have to look for it.'"

Halpern, who assisted on each of Ovechkin's goals in that game (plus Zubrus' game-winner), finds it fitting that the first came on a one-timer. Ovechkin's one-timer -- particularly on the power play from the left circle, which became known has his office -- would become his signature shot.

"You'd say it's almost like a coincidence, but obviously where he scores that first goal, and it's not exactly in his power-play spot, but it was a one-timer," Halpern said. "It was kind of foreshadowing what was about to happen over the next 15-20 years."

So was Ovechkin's power-play goal that tied the score at 2-2 at 11:51 of the second period after Columbus took a 2-1 lead on Dan Fritsche's second goal of the game at 10:22.

"I don't remember that one as well as the first one," Leclaire said.

Defenseman Mathieu Biron took the initial shot from the right point. Leclaire stopped that, but left a rebound in front that Halpern, who was battling for position with Blue Jackets defenseman Adam Foote, slid to Ovechkin in the bottom of the left circle for a shot into the empty left side of the net.

That was the first of Ovechkin's NHL record 318 power-play goals. According to charting by NHL.com, Ovechkin scored 201 of those power-play goals either from inside the left circle or above it, including 187 on one-timers.

"It was just a play at net-front and no one was off to that side," Halpern said. "Man, if you knew then; just throw pucks over there and they end up in the net."

* * *

Hanlon doesn't remember either goal Ovechkin scored in his first NHL game.

"People from the outside remember the goals," he said. "I remember moments."

A moment from Ovechkin's debut that Hanlon, Leclaire and Halpern remember more vividly than his goals was his thunderous hit on Blue Jackets defenseman Radoslav Suchy. On his first NHL shift, Ovechkin raced in on the forecheck and drove Suchy into the end boards and glass to Leclaire's right so violently that the pane of glass was dislodged.

"You know when you talk about a baseball player and it's just a different sound coming off a bat, or a golfer, it's a different sound?" Halpern said. "The hit was a different sound. It was like someone getting hit with a right hook, and you're like, ‘Oh, my God.'"

Hanlon's initial reaction to the force of Ovechkin's hits was concern.

"That's our prized possession. We don't need him separating a shoulder," Hanlon said. "Then, you just realize that's going to be part of his game. That's going to give him space. There's not many players scoring that many goals that did that. He was powerful.

"It's not easy to step up on this guy coming down wing full blast."

Ovechkin tied Ilya Kovalchuk of the Atlanta Thrashers for third in the NHL with 52 goals that season. He also was third in the NHL with 106 points and won the Calder Trophy as the League's top rookie.