Ovechkin gifts Bondra’s grandson signed stick

Bondra is the franchise’s second leading scorer. He played for the Capitals for 14 seasons, from 1990 to 2004, scoring 472 goals with the team. He led the NHL is goals during the 1995 and 1998 seasons.

Ovechkin is not only the franchise’s leading scorer at 876 goals, but he is currently chasing the great Wayne Gretzky for the League’s record at 894.

Ovechkin met with Bondra’s grandson before practice and stopped to take photos with the young fan and give him the gift.