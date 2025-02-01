Ovechkin gifts Bondra’s grandson signed stick

Alex Ovechkin took some time before practice on Saturday to make a special fan’s day.
The Washington Capitals forward met with Capitals legend Peter Bondra’s grandson before hitting the ice, and gifted the young fan a signed stick.
Bondra is the franchise’s second leading scorer. He played for the Capitals for 14 seasons, from 1990 to 2004, scoring 472 goals with the team. He led the NHL is goals during the 1995 and 1998 seasons.
Ovechkin is not only the franchise’s leading scorer at 876 goals, but he is currently chasing the great Wayne Gretzky for the League’s record at 894.
Bondra’s grandson, wearing his grandfather’s No. 12 Capitals jersey, wasted no time playing around with the stick, with a huge smile on his face. Matter of fact, he already looks like a pro.