Capitals Ovechkin, Sandin, work on hockey skills in hallway

It's never too early to get some work in.

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin and defenseman Rasmus Sandin were sharpening their skills this weekend -- in a hallway.

The game was 2-on-2 ball hockey. Ovechkin and Sandin appeared to be on opposite teams. Ovechkin's sons were involved in the game, which was shared on social media by Ovechkin's wife, Nastya.

Ovechkin, Sandin and our other players got after it pretty good in bare feet.

There was no word on the final score as the video showed just under 40 seconds worth of game time as Nastya can be heard laughing as the game intensifies.

Sure, Ovechkin may be the NHL's career goals leader (now at 897), but how many goals does he have in a hallway?