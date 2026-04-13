Ovechkin 'will think about' 1 more year with Capitals after season concludes

During pregame warmups, Ovechkin posed for a photo with Crosby, Malkin and Kris Letang, who have been Penguins teammates for 20 seasons. Then, he took one with just him and Crosby.

The crowd greeted Ovechkin with a loud ovation and chants of “O-vi! O-vi!" when he was the last to be introduced in the Capitals’ starting lineup. Ovechkin waved his stick in acknowledgement.

“The fans always support me, support the organization, team, the boys,” he said. “It was loud. It was the energy (that) we need.”

Capitals center Dylan Strome intentionally got himself tossed from the opening face-off --- he said referee Chris Rooney suggested it -- so Ovechkin could take it against Crosby. The fans cheered with delight, even though Crosby won the face-off cleanly.

“Obviously, I’m not a face-off guy,” Ovechkin said. “But was trying out there to win.”

That went for the game as well. Ovechkin made it clear early that he wasn’t there for a going away party, delivering a big hit on each of his first three shifts, including one on Letang.

“That's what he said all along,” Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. “It’s about us finding a way to get two points tonight and stay in this race. So, he was doing everything he possibly could.”

After Trevor van Riemsdyk gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead with his rebound goal at 12:22 of the second period, that remained the score deep into the third. Connor McMichael finally gave Washington some breathing room by finishing a 2-on-1 with Ryan Leonard to make it 2-0 with 4:10 remaining.

When the Penguins pulled goalie Stuart Skinner for an extra attacker with Ovechkin on the ice, the fans applauded once again, hoping they’d see him score his 930th career goal. They had to settle for his 757th assist instead.

Ovechkin passed on a chance to shoot at the empty net and gave the puck to McMichael for the empty-net goal with 2:44 left.

“He was open,” Ovechkin said.

Another standing ovation for Ovechkin began as he headed to the bench at the end of his final shift with 21 seconds remaining and continued through the end of the game. The Penguins lingered at their end of the rink, waiting while Ovechkin and the Capitals celebrated their win, to pay their respects by lining up to shake his hand, in case this was their final game against him.

Ovechkin had no interest in that, though, and waved to tell them to leave the ice.

“Because I don’t decide yet,” Ovechkin explained. “Thanks for them to wait out there, but I’m going to see Sid right now after the interview, and Geno, and we’ll talk.”

And as Carbery noted, this might not be the last Ovechkin sees of the Penguins. If the Capitals somehow pull off a miracle and qualify for the playoffs as the third-place team in the Metropolitan, they’d face the Penguins in the first round.

Ovechkin preferred that the attention be on that.

“We have attention the last couple weeks maybe because we need to win. We need to collect the points and obviously tonight was a huge win,” he said. “You can see everybody played hard. Everybody worked for the team, and it was a great team success.”