Strome ready to assist Ovechkin on march to NHL goals record

BRAMPTON, Ontario -- Dylan Strome knows he has a chance to be a part of NHL history as early as sometime this season.
The forward had an assist on the 801st goal Alex Ovechkin scored in his NHL career, a goal that tied him with Gordie Howe for second on the NHL goals list on Dec. 23, 2022.
Now with Ovechkin only 41 away from tying Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record 894 goals, Strome admitted he has let himself wonder about what it would be like to assist on the goal that Ovechkin could score to tie or surpass Gretzky.
"Yes, of course I have thought about it,” Strome told NHL.com Wednesday at Hockey Night In Brampton, the third annual charity hockey game that included NHL players past and present and raised just shy of $14 million for the William Osler Health System toward building a second hospital in the city. “I think everyone has. Everyone remembers (Marty) McSorley to Gretzky for the 802 goal (when he passed Howe). It's history and (Ovechkin) talks about that a lot, it's part of hockey lore. I got an assist on (Ovechkin’s) Gordie Howe-tying goal but not many people will remember that one if he breaks the record but it would be really cool to be a part of."
While 41 goals would seem to be a significant gap to close in one season, Strome believes Ovechkin can reach the milestone this season.
"I definitely think so,” Strome said. “There's been a lot more seasons of 40-plus goals for him than there have been without 40-plus goals for him. Everyone counted him out throughout 40 games last year and he really took off in the second half, so I'd expect a lot of the second half ‘Ovi’ that we got last year. We are all waiting for it, and we'll be ready. I'll be looking to pass to him of course."