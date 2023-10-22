Iafallo fitting in, seeking big fish in Winnipeg with Jets

EDMONTON -- As an outdoor enthusiast, Alex Iafallo was delighted to be traded to the Winnipeg Jets from the Los Angeles Kings.

The 29-year-old native of Eden, New York, was acquired with forwards Rasmus Kupari, Gabriel Vilardi and a second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft for center Pierre-Luc Dubois on June 27. The first thing Iafallo did when arriving in Winnipeg was scout the best fishing spots in the province of Manitoba.

"It's nice, there's a lot of outdoor stuff, especially when it's warm, it's been fun," Iafallo said before setting up the tying goal in a 3-2 overtime win against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Saturday. "Some of the boys have been showing me around. It's been a good time fishing -- bigger fish for sure. There's a lot of fish out there in the Red River and all that kind of stuff."

It did not take Iafallo long to get a lay of the land.

"I came in a little early nobody was really in town," he said. "There [were] about four or five guys, so on the weekends I would just try to find a good spot, and then once everybody got back, they were showing me all the good spots."

The quality fishing spots have helped Iafallo get comfortable in his new surroundings and fit in seamlessly. He has four points (three goals, one assist) in his first five games with the Jets (2-3-0), who play the St. Louis Blues at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday (8:45 p.m. ET; TSN3, BSMW).

Iafallo set up Vladislav Namestnikov's short-handed goal at 18:21 of the third period to tie the game 2-2 against the Oilers on Saturday. He beat goalie Stuart Skinner in a race for a loose puck before rounding the net and finding Namestnikov in front. The sequence was a prelude to Mark Scheifele's game-winner at 3:53 of overtime.

"That was a great play, Alex has been playing awesome for us," Scheifele said. "It was a great job by 'Vladdy' to get in there and the kill came up big for us against a really good (power play). It was a big goal there."