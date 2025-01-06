Chiasson, Stanley Cup winner with Capitals, retires after 11 NHL seasons

Forward helped Washington win 2018 championship, 1st in team history

Chiasson_lifts_2018Cup

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Alex Chiasson, a 2018 Stanley Cup champion with the Washington Capitals, retired from the NHL on Monday after 11 seasons.

The 34-year-old forward had 233 points (120 goals, 113 assists) in 651 regular-season games for seven NHL teams. He had two points (one goal, one assist) in 16 Stanley Cup Playoff games to help the Capitals win an NHL championship for the first time since entering the League in 1974.

Chiasson was a second-round pick (No. 38) of the Dallas Stars in the 2009 NHL Draft. The Montreal native made the Stars to start the 2013-14 season and had 35 points (13 goals, 22 assists) in 79 games before he was traded to the Ottawa Senators on July 1, 2014, in the deal that sent Jason Spezza to Dallas. He signed a one-year contract with the Capitals on Oct. 4, 2017, following a professional tryout, and had 18 points (nine goals, nine assists) in 61 games.

Chiasson subsequently played for the Edmonton Oilers, Vancouver Canucks and Detroit Red Wings, scoring an NHL career-high 22 goals for Edmonton in 2018-19. He last played an NHL game with the Red Wings on April 13, 2023, and was released from his PTO with the Boston Bruins on Oct. 1 of that year.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Red Wings ‘getting more confident by the day’ under new coach McLellan

NHL Buzz: Hughes game-time decision, Pettersson unlikely for Canucks

USA Hockey poses with Gaudreau jersey after World Junior Championship gold medal

Rossi leads 3 Stars of the Week

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

2025 World Junior Championship: 10 things learned

2025 World Junior Championship: 6 breakout players

Winter Classic at Wrigley Field real thrill for NHL Power Players

NHL On Tap: Ovechkin continues pursuit of Gretzky, Capitals visit Sabres

NHL Morning Skate for Jan. 6

NHL to celebrate 'Hockey Day in Czechia' on Jan. 10-11

Leonard's leadership paves way for U.S. gold at World Junior Championship

World Junior Championship roundup: U.S. tops Finland in OT for 2nd gold in row

Vatrano signs 3-year, $18 million contract with Ducks

Zizing ‘Em Up: Passion for hockey motivates McKenzie family

Color of Hockey: NHL's first Black physician set to aid U.S. at 4 Nations