Greer to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Panthers game

A.J. Greer will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday.

The Florida Panthers forward is facing discipline for boarding against Calgary Flames forward Connor Zary on Friday.

The incident took place at 11:14 of the third period of the Panthers’ 4-1 loss at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary. Greer received a five-minute major penalty for interference, a two-minute minor penalty for hooking and a 10-minute game misconduct on the play, which resulted in Zary leaving the game with an undisclosed injury.

The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: boarding. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.