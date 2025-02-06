AHL Notebook: Korchinski named MVP at All-Star Challenge

Blackhawks prospect was No. 7 pick at 2022 NHL Draft, played 76 NHL games in 2023-24

Korchinski All Star Game

© Eric Fowler /Coachella Valley Firebirds)

By Patrick Williams
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

It was a who’s who of NHL top prospects at the 2025 American Hockey League All-Star Challenge at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California this week.

Defenseman Kevin Korchinski, a Chicago Blackhawks prospect, was named the most valuable player of the AHL All-Star Challenge on Monday. He had a goal and three assists to help his Central Division team win the round-robin, 3-on-3 competition between the AHL’s four divisions.

Korchinski, 20, is in the AHL after playing 76 games with the Blackhawks as a rookie last season with 15 points (five goals, 10 assists). In 34 games this season with Rockford, Chicago’s AHL affiliate, he has 18 points (two goals, 16 assists) and has also played nine games with the Blackhawks, who selected him in the first round (No. 7) of the 2022 NHL Draft.

The AHL All-Star Classic featured 21 first- and second-round NHL draft picks, and 19 participants have played at least one NHL game this season. Here is a look at some more of the top prospects who starred at the two-day event and where they are heading in the second half of the AHL season.

Yaroslav Askarov, San Jose (San Jose Sharks)

Askarov, who is aiming to become San Jose’s future No. 1 goalie, has already gotten an extended audition with the Sharks in his first season with the organization.

San Jose acquired Askarov, 22, from the Nashville Predators in a trade Aug. 23, 2024 with forward Nolan Burke and a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft for forward David Edstrom, goalie Magnus Chrona, and a 2025 first-round pick. Nashville had selected him in the first round (No. 11) of the 2022 draft.

In 13 games with the Sharks, he is 4-6-2 with a 3.10 goals-against average and .896 save percentage. He has also had time in the AHL and is 9-4-2 with a 2.00 GAA (second overall in the AHL) and a .938 save percentage (first overall). The AHL squad is in strong contention to advance to the Calder Cup Playoffs. Askarov has already been through an extended postseason in each of the past two years when he advanced to the Western Conference Finals with Nashville’s AHL affiliate, Milwaukee.

Cole Guttman, Rockford (Chicago Blackhawks)

At 25 years old, Guttman faces a particularly critical second half.

With the Blackhawks continuing to rebuild, the forward’s contract expires after this season. Chicago re-signed him to a one-year, two-way contract on June 20, 2024. He has had a strong season with Rockford with a team-leading 40 points (18 goals, 22 assists) in 42 games. After playing 27 games last season for Chicago and having eight points (four goals, four assists) he has not played a game with the Blackhawks this season.

Taken in the sixth round (No. 180) of the 2017 NHL Draft by the Tampa Bay Lightning, Guttman was originally signed by Chicago on Aug. 18, 2022. Rockford is in a battle for a playoff spot in the Central Division and will be counting heavily on Guttman.

Jani Nyman, Coachella Valley (Seattle Kraken)

Nyman, a 20-year-old rookie forward, heard plenty of cheers representing the host team of the AHL All-Star Classic.

His 17 goals in 44 games lead all AHL rookies, and he has 12 assists for 29 points. Seattle selected him in the second round (No. 49) of the 2022 draft, and he came to the AHL this season for his first North American experience. Last season with Ilves Tampere of the Liiga in Finland, he had 26 goals in 48 games, second-most in the league. He also had 17 assists for 43 points.

Coachella Valley, the runner-up in the Calder Cup Finals in each of the past two seasons, is again in contention, which should mean that Nyman has another chance to experience the Calder Cup Playoffs. He played nine playoff games last season and had one goal.

Owen Pickering, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (Pittsburgh Penguins)

Pickering, 21, has made quick progress as a rookie.

Taken in the first round (No. 21) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Pickering has already played 25 games this season with Pittsburgh, where he has three points (one goal, two assists). Finding the right balance between risk and reward has a been a priority for Pickering while in the AHL. He has a goal through 16 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Depending on what Pittsburgh management elects to do at the NHL Trade Deadline, Pickering could be a candidate for further extended duty with the Penguins. If not, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is among the top contenders in the AHL’s Eastern Conference, and he would be able to play stretch-drive hockey and get Calder Cup Playoff experience.

Ryan Suzuki, Chicago (Carolina Hurricanes)

After parts of five seasons in the AHL, Suzuki got his big break last week.

Suzuki, a 23-year-old forward, made his NHL debut Jan. 30 against the Blackhawks. He played one more game for Carolina on Feb. 1 against the Los Angeles Kings before hurrying to Palm Desert to represent Chicago as an AHL All-Star. Carolina selected Suzuki in the first round (No. 28) of the 2019 NHL Draft.

He is tied for second in team scoring with 30 points (six goals, 24 assists) in 38 games for Chicago, a team that remains in contention in the Central Division.

Latest News

Hyman scores in OT, Oilers recover to defeat Blackhawks

Fiala scores twice in 3rd, Kings pull away from Canadiens

Finland projected lines, defense pairs, goalies for 4 Nations Face-Off by NHL.com

United States projected lines, defense pairs, goalies for 4 Nations Face-Off by NHL.com

State Your Case: No. 1 goalie for Canada at 4 Nations Face-Off

Aho's consistency paying off for Hurricanes ahead of 4 Nations Face-Off

Boldy ‘coming into his prime,’ ready to shine for Team USA at 4 Nations 

Super 16: Jets climb to No. 1, Red Wings enter rankings as 4 Nations approaches

Kreider breaks tie in 3rd, helps Rangers complete comeback against Bruins

Marcus Pettersson signs 6-year, $33 million contract with Canucks

Wild surprise Peewee hockey clubs with Youth Hockey Spotlight Game

Capitals unveil 'Celebrating Black History' specialty jersey

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Blues host 12-year-old Make-A-Wish kid for day

Quinn Hughes' status for 4 Nations Face-Off unclear