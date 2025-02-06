AHL Notebook: Korchinski named MVP at All-Star Challenge

Yaroslav Askarov, San Jose (San Jose Sharks)

Askarov, who is aiming to become San Jose’s future No. 1 goalie, has already gotten an extended audition with the Sharks in his first season with the organization.

San Jose acquired Askarov, 22, from the Nashville Predators in a trade Aug. 23, 2024 with forward Nolan Burke and a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft for forward David Edstrom, goalie Magnus Chrona, and a 2025 first-round pick. Nashville had selected him in the first round (No. 11) of the 2022 draft.

In 13 games with the Sharks, he is 4-6-2 with a 3.10 goals-against average and .896 save percentage. He has also had time in the AHL and is 9-4-2 with a 2.00 GAA (second overall in the AHL) and a .938 save percentage (first overall). The AHL squad is in strong contention to advance to the Calder Cup Playoffs. Askarov has already been through an extended postseason in each of the past two years when he advanced to the Western Conference Finals with Nashville’s AHL affiliate, Milwaukee.

Cole Guttman, Rockford (Chicago Blackhawks)

At 25 years old, Guttman faces a particularly critical second half.

With the Blackhawks continuing to rebuild, the forward’s contract expires after this season. Chicago re-signed him to a one-year, two-way contract on June 20, 2024. He has had a strong season with Rockford with a team-leading 40 points (18 goals, 22 assists) in 42 games. After playing 27 games last season for Chicago and having eight points (four goals, four assists) he has not played a game with the Blackhawks this season.

Taken in the sixth round (No. 180) of the 2017 NHL Draft by the Tampa Bay Lightning, Guttman was originally signed by Chicago on Aug. 18, 2022. Rockford is in a battle for a playoff spot in the Central Division and will be counting heavily on Guttman.

Jani Nyman, Coachella Valley (Seattle Kraken)

Nyman, a 20-year-old rookie forward, heard plenty of cheers representing the host team of the AHL All-Star Classic.

His 17 goals in 44 games lead all AHL rookies, and he has 12 assists for 29 points. Seattle selected him in the second round (No. 49) of the 2022 draft, and he came to the AHL this season for his first North American experience. Last season with Ilves Tampere of the Liiga in Finland, he had 26 goals in 48 games, second-most in the league. He also had 17 assists for 43 points.

Coachella Valley, the runner-up in the Calder Cup Finals in each of the past two seasons, is again in contention, which should mean that Nyman has another chance to experience the Calder Cup Playoffs. He played nine playoff games last season and had one goal.

Pickering, 21, has made quick progress as a rookie.

Taken in the first round (No. 21) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Pickering has already played 25 games this season with Pittsburgh, where he has three points (one goal, two assists). Finding the right balance between risk and reward has a been a priority for Pickering while in the AHL. He has a goal through 16 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Depending on what Pittsburgh management elects to do at the NHL Trade Deadline, Pickering could be a candidate for further extended duty with the Penguins. If not, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is among the top contenders in the AHL’s Eastern Conference, and he would be able to play stretch-drive hockey and get Calder Cup Playoff experience.

Ryan Suzuki, Chicago (Carolina Hurricanes)

After parts of five seasons in the AHL, Suzuki got his big break last week.

Suzuki, a 23-year-old forward, made his NHL debut Jan. 30 against the Blackhawks. He played one more game for Carolina on Feb. 1 against the Los Angeles Kings before hurrying to Palm Desert to represent Chicago as an AHL All-Star. Carolina selected Suzuki in the first round (No. 28) of the 2019 NHL Draft.

He is tied for second in team scoring with 30 points (six goals, 24 assists) in 38 games for Chicago, a team that remains in contention in the Central Division.