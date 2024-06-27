AHL notebook: Prospects poised for NHL training camps

Here is a look at four other top AHL prospects whose strong postseasons have positioned them well for when NHL training camps begin in September.

David Jiricek, Cleveland

The 20-year-old defenseman showed he can be a force, especially in high-pressure games.

Jiricek, selected by the Blue Jackets at No. 6 in the 2022 NHL Draft, has played for Columbus and Cleveland each of the past two seasons. He had 10 points (one goal, nine assists) in 43 NHL games this season and 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) in 29 AHL games.

Against Hershey in the Eastern Conference Finals, Jiricek scored late in each of the first two games to force overtime. He had 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 14 playoff games.

The 21-year-old forward built on a strong rookie season with an outstanding postseason to help Milwaukee to a second straight Western Conference Finals appearance.

Chosen by Nashville in the first round (No. 27) of the 2021 NHL Draft, L’Heureux tied for fifth in the league among rookies with 48 points (19 goals, 29 assists) in 66 games. He also ranked fifth in playoff scoring with 15 points (10 goals, five assists) in 15 games; his 10 playoff goals were tied for the AHL lead.

Ryan Winterton, Coachella Valley

The 20-year-old rookie forward broke out in the Finals after a strong regular season.

Selected by the Kraken in the third round (No. 67) of the 2021 draft, Winterton had 35 points (22 goals, 13 assists) in 58 regular-season games. Six of his seven playoff goals came in the Finals, and he had two-goal performances in Games 1 and 6 on the road. He finished with 12 points (seven goals, five assists) in 18 playoff games.

He also played nine games with Seattle this season and did not score a point.

Shane Wright, Coachella Valley

The 20-year-old center missed six playoff games with an undisclosed injury but still tied for ninth in postseason scoring with 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 12 games. He had a goal and two assists in Game 3 of the Finals and three assists in Game 6.

Wright, who was selected No. 4 by the Kraken in the 2022 draft, had 47 points (22 goals, 25 assists) in 59 games and was tied for seventh in scoring among AHL rookies. He was named to the AHL Top Prospects Team.

In eight games with Seattle, he had five points (four goals, one assist).