AHL notebook: Prospects poised for NHL training camps

Playoff MVP Lapierre expected to be regular for Capitals; Jiricek impresses with Blue Jackets affiliate

bears_062624

© Tori Hartman

By Patrick Williams
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

Hershey is again the Calder Cup champion.

The Washington Capitals affiliate, the first team to repeat as American Hockey League title winners since Hershey did so in 2010, defeated Coachella Valley 5-4 in overtime in Game 6 of the best-of-7 Calder Cup Finals on Monday.

Hershey also won the Calder Cup against Coachella Valley, the Seattle Kraken affiliate, last season and has won it five times since affiliating with the Capitals in 2005, including in 2006.

Hershey reached the Finals with series wins against Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia Flyers), Hartford (New York Rangers), and Cleveland (Columbus Blue Jackets). Coach Todd Nelson has won the Calder Cup five times, including three as coach (Hershey, 2023; Grand Rapids, 2017). He was an assistant on Chicago’s Cup championship team in 2008 and won the title with Portland as a player in 1993-94.

On its way to the Finals, Coachella Valley defeated Calgary (Calgary Flames), Ontario (Los Angeles Kings), and Milwaukee (Nashville Predators). The Finals marked the end of Dan Bylsma’s two-season stint with Coachella Valley; he was named coach of the Kraken on May 28.

Hershey forward Hendrix Lapierre was named the most valuable player of the Calder Cup Playoffs after leading the AHL with 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) in 20 games. The 22-year-old also played 51 regular-season games with the Capitals and had 22 points (eight goals, 14 assists). Washington selected him in the first round (No. 22) of the 2020 NHL Draft, and he is expected to be a regular in its lineup next season.

hendrix_062624

© Tori Hartman

Here is a look at four other top AHL prospects whose strong postseasons have positioned them well for when NHL training camps begin in September.

David Jiricek, Cleveland

The 20-year-old defenseman showed he can be a force, especially in high-pressure games.
Jiricek, selected by the Blue Jackets at No. 6 in the 2022 NHL Draft, has played for Columbus and Cleveland each of the past two seasons. He had 10 points (one goal, nine assists) in 43 NHL games this season and 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) in 29 AHL games.

Against Hershey in the Eastern Conference Finals, Jiricek scored late in each of the first two games to force overtime. He had 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 14 playoff games.

Zachary L'Heureux, Milwaukee

The 21-year-old forward built on a strong rookie season with an outstanding postseason to help Milwaukee to a second straight Western Conference Finals appearance.

Chosen by Nashville in the first round (No. 27) of the 2021 NHL Draft, L’Heureux tied for fifth in the league among rookies with 48 points (19 goals, 29 assists) in 66 games. He also ranked fifth in playoff scoring with 15 points (10 goals, five assists) in 15 games; his 10 playoff goals were tied for the AHL lead.

Ryan Winterton, Coachella Valley

The 20-year-old rookie forward broke out in the Finals after a strong regular season.

Selected by the Kraken in the third round (No. 67) of the 2021 draft, Winterton had 35 points (22 goals, 13 assists) in 58 regular-season games. Six of his seven playoff goals came in the Finals, and he had two-goal performances in Games 1 and 6 on the road. He finished with 12 points (seven goals, five assists) in 18 playoff games.

He also played nine games with Seattle this season and did not score a point.

Shane Wright, Coachella Valley

The 20-year-old center missed six playoff games with an undisclosed injury but still tied for ninth in postseason scoring with 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 12 games. He had a goal and two assists in Game 3 of the Finals and three assists in Game 6.

Wright, who was selected No. 4 by the Kraken in the 2022 draft, had 47 points (22 goals, 25 assists) in 59 games and was tied for seventh in scoring among AHL rookies. He was named to the AHL Top Prospects Team.

In eight games with Seattle, he had five points (four goals, one assist).

