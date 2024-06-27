AHL notebook: Prospects poised for NHL training camps

Hershey is again the Calder Cup champion.
The Washington Capitals affiliate, the first team to repeat as American Hockey League title winners since Hershey did so in 2010, defeated Coachella Valley 5-4 in overtime in Game 6 of the best-of-7 Calder Cup Finals on Monday.
Hershey also won the Calder Cup against Coachella Valley, the Seattle Kraken affiliate, last season and has won it five times since affiliating with the Capitals in 2005, including in 2006.
Hershey reached the Finals with series wins against Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia Flyers), Hartford (New York Rangers), and Cleveland (Columbus Blue Jackets). Coach Todd Nelson has won the Calder Cup five times, including three as coach (Hershey, 2023; Grand Rapids, 2017). He was an assistant on Chicago’s Cup championship team in 2008 and won the title with Portland as a player in 1993-94.
On its way to the Finals, Coachella Valley defeated Calgary (Calgary Flames), Ontario (Los Angeles Kings), and Milwaukee (Nashville Predators). The Finals marked the end of Dan Bylsma’s two-season stint with Coachella Valley; he was named coach of the Kraken on May 28.
Hershey forward Hendrix Lapierre was named the most valuable player of the Calder Cup Playoffs after leading the AHL with 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) in 20 games. The 22-year-old also played 51 regular-season games with the Capitals and had 22 points (eight goals, 14 assists). Washington selected him in the first round (No. 22) of the 2020 NHL Draft, and he is expected to be a regular in its lineup next season.