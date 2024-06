The team arrived in California later that night and will have a day off on Monday.

The Bears’ Game 2 victory evened the series at one game apiece, with the next three games to be played at Acrisure Arena, the Firebirds’ home arena. The series will return to Hershey for Games 6 and 7 if necessary.

Since the Patriots have six NFL titles to their name, this seems like a good way for the Bears to get into the championship mindset.