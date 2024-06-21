Jiricek's road to 2024 NHL Draft bred from 'intense' competition with older brother 

The 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held June 28-29 at Sphere in Las Vegas. The first round will be June 28 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS) and Rounds 2-7 are June 29 (11:30 a.m. ET; ESPN+, NHLN, SN, SN1). NHL.com is counting down to the draft with in-depth profiles on top prospects, podcasts and other features. Today, a profile on defenseman Adam Jiricek of Plzen in Czechia. NHL.com's full draft coverage can be found here.

It couldn't have been easy as the parent of two hockey-crazed boys in the Jiricek household in Klatovy, Czech Republic, not too long ago.

Rarely did a day go by when brothers David and Adam Jiricek weren't looking to win at all costs no matter where the battle took place, crashing into sofas and swinging their sticks into doors.

"Mom was mad all the time because we were playing hockey in the living room and in the kitchen, so the tennis ball was flying everywhere," David said. "That was fun. We had a lot of energy, but it was probably better to have us on the ice or a soccer field or something like that."

Said Adam: "It was really intense, and we fought each other a lot. We were in a small room, like a game room, but sometimes we needed a bigger room, so we went to the living room and my mom wasn't happy with us bumping into and breaking the furniture; we broke a lot of things."

When asked if he plans to make up for the damage at some point, Adam said, "Maybe a new house someday."

There was also the moment at Bell Centre in Montreal when Adam, three years younger, was there to give David a big hug when the latter was selected No. 6 by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2022 NHL Draft.

It was moment he'll never forget and something he's been dreaming about ever since.

"I was there in Montreal with him and have lots of nice memories," Adam said. "Montreal is a hockey town, so there were lots of fans, lots of cheering and a lot of TV cameras since it was such a big event. It was my first time to be in an NHL arena and when they said his name it was an incredible feeling for our entire family."