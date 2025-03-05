Olivier signs 6-year, $18 million contract with Blue Jackets

Mathieu Olivier signed a 6-year, $18 million contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday. It has an average annual value of $3 million through the 2030-31 season.

The 28-year-old forward could have been an unrestricted free agent after this season. He has 21 points (12 goals, nine assists) in 61 games.

"Mathieu Olivier has emerged as a key contributor on and off the ice thanks to his work ethic, dedication, leadership and other intangibles that are critical to a team's success," Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell said. "Ensuring that Mathieu remains a Blue Jacket was a priority for us and we are ecstatic that he and his family will be part of our Blue Jackets family for many years."