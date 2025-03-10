Fantilli gets hat trick, Blue Jackets defeat Rangers

Fantilli had his first NHL hat trick in a 5-1 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Jan. 22. He has 10 goals in the past 16 games, and 21 this season.

Mathieu Olivier scored two goals, Dmitri Voronkov and Zach Werenski each had two assists, Dante Fabbro had a goal and an assist, and Daniil Tarasov made 31 saves.

The Blue Jackets (31-24-8) moved into the first wild-card position in the Eastern Conference.

Chris Kreider and Braden Schneider scored short-handed goals on the same penalty kill, Vincent Trocheck and Mika Zibanejad each had two assists, and Jonathan Quick made 20 saves for New York.

The Rangers (31-27-6) are one point behind the Ottawa Senators for the second wild-card position in the Eastern Conference. They lost in Ottawa on Saturday, 4-3 in overtime.

Justin Danforth gave Columbus a 1-0 lead at 5:56 of the first period. Werenski avoided a check from Carson Soucy and set up Danforth for a backdoor tap-in at the right post. On the goal, Werenski collected the 259th assist of his career, passing Rick Nash to become Columbus' all-time franchise assists leader.

Artemi Panarin tied it 1-1 at 19:31 with a deflection of Alexis Lafreniere's shot.

Fantilli made it 2-1 at 3:07 of the second, keeping the puck on a 2-on-1, pulling it in and around K'Andre Miller, and scoring with a shot from the right circle. He scored again 26 seconds later off a pass from Voronkov to give Columbus a 3-1 at 3:33.

Schneider cut it to 3-2 at 6:54 with a short-handed goal from the right circle. Kreider scored short-handed 42 seconds later on a 2-on-0 with Mika Zibanejad to get it even at 3-3 at 7:36.

Columbus regained the lead, 4-3, on Olivier's first goal at 17:03, a net-front deflection of Werenski's pass off the left-wing wall.

Fabbro made it 5-3 at 18:47 with a snap shot from above the right circle.

Olivier extended the lead to 6-3 at 10:17 of the third period. He drove the puck through the left circle and shoveled it at the net. Zac Jones knocked the rebound out of middair with his glove past Quick.

Fantilli completed his hat trick at 11:51, making it 7-3 with a shot from between the circles.