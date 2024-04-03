5 questions entering NHL Central Scouting final meetings

TORONTO -- The evaluators at NHL Central Scouting have plenty of reasons to get excited when it comes to discussing and debating what has become a talented pool of prospects eligible for the 2024 NHL Draft.

The bureau will conduct its meetings beginning Wednesday to determine the final rankings of the top North American skaters and goaltenders eligible for the 2024 draft on June 28-29, reportedly at Sphere in Las Vegas. Dan Marr, NHL Central Scouting director, will chair the five-day meeting that will include the input of eight fulltime scouts.

Jukka-Pekka Vuorinen, NHL Director of European Scouting, will provide and recommend to Marr the ranking of the top skaters and goaltenders on the International list.

"The challenging part of any final ranking meeting is determining the order between each of the players, particularly those in the first round, based on our scouting history with the player, their development and NHL projection," Marr said. "The 2024 final ranking will have some significant moves from midseason which is a direct result of many players advancing their development over the course of the season to move ahead of some of the pre-established prospects. It's been quite impressive to watch the continued growth and development of many of these prospects over the course of the 2023-24 season. The 2024 draft class is top-heavy for the first two rounds and includes a wide spectrum of talent for NHL clubs' consideration."

Here are five questions to consider entering NHL Central Scouting's final meetings: