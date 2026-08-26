TNT Sports unveils national television schedule for 2026-27 season

TNT Sports will enter its sixth season of live NHL on TNT coverage with a blockbuster

schedule of 72 regular season games, beginning Wednesday, Sept. 30 with a rivalry-

filled opening night doubleheader. Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins will

visit the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:30 p.m. ET in a rematch of their 2026 Stanley Cup

Playoffs First Round series, followed by the Los Angeles Kings visiting Nathan

MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche at 10 p.m. in a Western Conference

showdown.

The 2026-27 NHL on TNT regular season schedule will showcase many of the League’s

biggest stars, top teams and most storied rivalries throughout the season, highlighted by

the Discover NHL Winter Classic on New Year’s Eve, the annual Thanksgiving

Showdown, regular Tuesday and Wednesday night telecasts, and an extensive slate of

Sunday games during the second half of the season.

The season will culminate with TNT Sports’ presentation of the 2027 Stanley Cup Playoffs, including the 2027 Stanley Cup Final exclusively on TNT Sports platforms.

Additional NHL on TNT regular season schedule highlights include: