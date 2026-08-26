- Season-Opening Doubleheader to Feature Pittsburgh Penguins Visiting Philadelphia Flyers at 7:30 p.m. ET, Followed by Los Angeles Kings vs. Colorado Avalanche at 10 p.m.
- Regular Season Coverage Highlighted by Discover NHL Winter Classic, Thanksgiving Showdown Doubleheader, Marquee Tuesday & Wednesday Night Matchups & Expanded Sunday Slate
- 2026-27 NHL Season to Culminate with TNT Sports’ Exclusive Presentation of 2027 Stanley Cup Final
TNT Sports unveils national television schedule for 2026-27 season
72-game slate begins with doubleheader Sept. 30, includes Winter Classic, Stanley Cup Final
TNT Sports will enter its sixth season of live NHL on TNT coverage with a blockbuster
schedule of 72 regular season games, beginning Wednesday, Sept. 30 with a rivalry-
filled opening night doubleheader. Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins will
visit the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:30 p.m. ET in a rematch of their 2026 Stanley Cup
Playoffs First Round series, followed by the Los Angeles Kings visiting Nathan
MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche at 10 p.m. in a Western Conference
showdown.
The 2026-27 NHL on TNT regular season schedule will showcase many of the League’s
biggest stars, top teams and most storied rivalries throughout the season, highlighted by
the Discover NHL Winter Classic on New Year’s Eve, the annual Thanksgiving
Showdown, regular Tuesday and Wednesday night telecasts, and an extensive slate of
Sunday games during the second half of the season.
The season will culminate with TNT Sports’ presentation of the 2027 Stanley Cup Playoffs, including the 2027 Stanley Cup Final exclusively on TNT Sports platforms.
Additional NHL on TNT regular season schedule highlights include:
- The New York Rangers will make their first of eight appearances on Friday, Oct. 2, visiting the Detroit Red Wings at 6:30 p.m., followed by the St. Louis Blues at Dallas Stars at 9 p.m.
- The 2026 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic returns to TNT Sports this season, with the Winnipeg Jets hosting the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday, October 25 from Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg, home of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League.
- Crosby and the Penguins will make a schedule-leading 10 appearances throughout the regular season, including visits to Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m.; the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m.; and the New York Islanders on Wednesday, Jan. 13 at 7:30 p.m.
- Original Six rivalries will be featured throughout the season, including Montreal Canadiens at New York Rangers on Nov. 16; Toronto Maple Leafs at Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, Nov. 17; Boston Bruins at Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday, Nov. 18; Boston at Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday, Jan. 6; and Boston at Toronto on Wednesday, Feb. 10.
- NHL on TNT’s annual Thanksgiving Showdown on Black Friday, Nov. 27, will feature a doubleheader beginning with the Rangers visiting the Blackhawks at 5:30 p.m., followed by the Penguins at Buffalo Sabres at 8 p.m.
- The Discover NHL Winter Classic will be exclusively presented by TNT Sports on Thursday, Dec. 31 at 6 p.m., with the Utah Mammoth hosting the Colorado Avalanche at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. The outdoor showcase will bring together two Mountain Time Zone rivals in one of the NHL’s signature
- annual events.
- NHL on TNT will present a Martin Luther King Jr. Day doubleheader on Monday, Jan. 18, beginning with the Tampa Bay Lightning at Boston Bruins at 1:30 p.m., followed by Washington at Pittsburgh at 4 p.m., featuring another chapter in the longtime rivalry between Ovechkin and Crosby.
- Sunday NHL on TNT coverage will ramp up during the stretch run toward the Stanley Cup Playoffs, including five consecutive Sundays from Feb. 21 through March 21. Featured matchups include Rangers-Hurricanes and Sabres-Red Wings on Feb. 21; Rangers-Penguins on Feb. 28; Penguins-Islanders on March 7; a Sunday tripleheader featuring Red Wings-Penguins, Ducks-Blackhawks and Sabres-Wild on March 14; and Capitals-Rangers on March 21.
- The schedule will feature several marquee late-season matchups with potential Stanley Cup Playoffs implications, including Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, March 23; Washington at Detroit on Wednesday, March 24; Minnesota Wild at New Jersey Devils on Wednesday, March 31; Washington at Philadelphia on Thursday, April 1; and Florida at New Jersey on Sunday, April 4.
- NHL on TNT’s regular season coverage will conclude Thursday, April 8 at 7:30 p.m. with the Columbus Blue Jackets visiting the Philadelphia Flyers.
NHL on TNT 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule
|
Day
|
Date
|
Time (ET)
|
Game
|
Wednesday
|
Sept. 30
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Pittsburgh Penguins at Philadelphia Flyers
|
Wednesday
|
Sept. 30
|
10 p.m.
|
Los Angeles Kings at Colorado Avalanche
|
Friday
|
Oct. 2
|
6:30 p.m.
|
New York Rangers at Detroit Red Wings
|
Friday
|
Oct. 2
|
9 p.m.
|
St. Louis Blues at Dallas Stars
|
Wednesday
|
Oct. 7
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Pittsburgh Penguins at Washington Capitals
|
Wednesday
|
Oct. 14
|
8:30 p.m.
|
Dallas Stars at Colorado Avalanche
|
Wednesday
|
Oct. 21
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Philadelphia Flyers at Buffalo Sabres
|
Sunday
|
Oct. 25
|
7 p.m.
|
NHL Heritage Classic -- Montreal Canadiens at Winnipeg Jets
|
Wednesday
|
Oct. 28
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Philadelphia Flyers at Washington Capitals
|
Wednesday
|
Nov. 4
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Chicago Blackhawks at Florida Panthers
|
Wednesday
|
Nov. 4
|
10 p.m.
|
San Jose Sharks at Los Angeles Kings
|
Tuesday
|
Nov. 10
|
8 p.m.
|
Detroit Red Wings at St. Louis Blues
|
Wednesday
|
Nov. 11
|
7 p.m.
|
Tampa Bay Lightning at Buffalo Sabres
|
Wednesday
|
Nov. 11
|
9:30 p.m.
|
Utah Mammoth at Vegas Golden Knights
|
Monday
|
Nov. 16
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Montreal Canadiens at New York Rangers
|
Tuesday
|
Nov. 17
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Toronto Maple Leafs at Chicago Blackhawks
|
Tuesday
|
Nov. 17
|
10 p.m.
|
Dallas Stars at Vegas Golden Knights
|
Wednesday
|
Nov. 18
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Boston Bruins at Detroit Red Wings
|
Tuesday
|
Nov. 24
|
8 p.m.
|
Vegas Golden Knights at Edmonton Oilers
|
Wednesday
|
Nov. 25
|
7 p.m.
|
Carolina Hurricanes at Tampa Bay Lightning
|
Friday
|
Nov. 27
|
5:30 p.m.
|
New York Rangers at Chicago Blackhawks
|
Friday
|
Nov. 27
|
8 p.m.
|
Pittsburgh Penguins at Buffalo Sabres
|
Tuesday
|
Dec. 1
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Colorado Avalanche at Boston Bruins
|
Wednesday
|
Dec. 2
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Tampa Bay Lightning at Montreal Canadiens
|
Tuesday
|
Dec. 8
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Chicago Blackhawks at Pittsburgh Penguins
|
Wednesday
|
Dec. 9
|
7 p.m.
|
Detroit Red Wings at New Jersey Devils
|
Wednesday
|
Dec. 9
|
9:30 p.m.
|
San Jose Sharks at Los Angeles Kings
|
Tuesday
|
Dec. 15
|
7 p.m.
|
Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins
|
Tuesday
|
Dec. 15
|
9:30 p.m.
|
Washington Capitals at Dallas Stars
|
Wednesday
|
Dec. 16
|
7:30 p.m.
|
New York Rangers at Philadelphia Flyers
|
Wednesday
|
Dec. 16
|
10 p.m.
|
San Jose Sharks at Vegas Golden Knights
|
Tuesday
|
Dec. 22
|
7 p.m.
|
St. Louis Blues at Tampa Bay Lightning
|
Tuesday
|
Dec. 22
|
9:30 p.m.
|
Vegas Golden Knights at Anaheim Ducks
|
Thursday
|
Dec. 31
|
6 p.m.
|
2027 Discover NHL Winter Classic -- Colorado Avalanche at Utah Mammoth
|
Tuesday
|
Jan. 5
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Buffalo Sabres at Boston Bruins
|
Wednesday
|
Jan. 6
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Boston Bruins at Montreal Canadiens
|
Wednesday
|
Jan. 13
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Islanders
|
Monday
|
Jan. 18
|
1:30 p.m.
|
Tampa Bay Lightning at Boston Bruins
|
Monday
|
Jan. 18
|
4 p.m.
|
Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins
|
Wednesday
|
Jan. 20
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Dallas Stars at Chicago Blackhawks
|
Wednesday
|
Jan. 20
|
10 p.m.
|
Edmonton Oilers at Vegas Golden Knights
|
Wednesday
|
Jan. 27
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Florida Panthers at New York Rangers
|
Thursday
|
Jan. 28
|
6:30 p.m.
|
New York Islanders at Carolina Hurricanes
|
Thursday
|
Jan. 28
|
9 p.m.
|
Seattle Kraken at Minnesota Wild
|
Wednesday
|
Feb, 3
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Tampa Bay Lightning at Philadelphia Flyers
|
Wednesday
|
Feb. 10
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Boston Bruins at Toronto Maple Leafs
|
Wednesday
|
Feb. 10
|
10 p.m.
|
Chicago Blackhawks at San Jose Sharks
|
Thursday
|
Feb. 11
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Minnesota Wild at Carolina Hurricanes
|
Wednesday
|
Feb. 17
|
8:30 p.m.
|
Colorado Avalanche at Edmonton Oilers
|
Sunday
|
Feb. 21
|
1 p.m.
|
New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes
|
Sunday
|
Feb. 21
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Buffalo Sabres at Detroit Red Wings
|
Wednesday
|
Feb. 24
|
7 p.m.
|
Buffalo Sabres at Philadelphia Flyers
|
Wednesday
|
Feb. 24
|
9:30 p.m.
|
Florida Panthers at Vegas Golden Knights
|
Sunday
|
Feb. 28
|
1 p.m.
|
New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins
|
Sunday
|
Feb. 28
|
3:30 p.m.
|
New Jersey Devils at Minnesota Wild
|
Sunday
|
March 7
|
1 p.m.
|
Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Islanders
|
Sunday
|
March 7
|
3:30 p.m.
|
St. Louis Blues at Philadelphia Flyers
|
Wednesday
|
March 10
|
8 p.m.
|
Washington Capitals at Chicago Blackhawks
|
Thursday
|
March 11
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins
|
Sunday
|
March 14
|
2 p.m.
|
Detroit Red Wings at Pittsburgh Penguins
|
Sunday
|
March 14
|
4:30 p.m.
|
Anaheim Ducks at Chicago Blackhawks
|
Sunday
|
March 14
|
7 p.m.
|
Buffalo Sabres at Minnesota Wild
|
Wednesday
|
March 17
|
8:30 p.m.
|
Minnesota Wild at Colorado Avalanche
|
Sunday
|
March 21
|
8 p.m.
|
Washington Capitals at New York Rangers
|
Tuesday
|
March 23
|
7 p.m.
|
Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning
|
Wednesday
|
March 24
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Washington Capitals at Detroit Red Wings
|
Wednesday
|
March 31
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Minnesota Wild at New Jersey Devils
|
Thursday
|
April 1
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Washington Capitals at Philadelphia Flyers
|
Sunday
|
April 4
|
2 p.m.
|
Colorado Avalanche at Minnesota Wild
|
Sunday
|
April 4
|
4:30 p.m.
|
Florida Panthers at New Jersey Devils
|
Wednesday
|
April 7
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Boston Bruins at Buffalo Sabres
|
Thursday
|
April 8
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Philadelphia Flyers at Columbus Blue Jackets