TNT Sports unveils national television schedule for 2026-27 season

72-game slate begins with doubleheader Sept. 30, includes Winter Classic, Stanley Cup Final

NHL TNT logos
By TNT Sports Public Relations
  • Season-Opening Doubleheader to Feature Pittsburgh Penguins Visiting Philadelphia Flyers at 7:30 p.m. ET, Followed by Los Angeles Kings vs. Colorado Avalanche at 10 p.m.
  • Regular Season Coverage Highlighted by Discover NHL Winter Classic, Thanksgiving Showdown Doubleheader, Marquee Tuesday & Wednesday Night Matchups & Expanded Sunday Slate
  • 2026-27 NHL Season to Culminate with TNT Sports’ Exclusive Presentation of 2027 Stanley Cup Final

TNT Sports will enter its sixth season of live NHL on TNT coverage with a blockbuster

schedule of 72 regular season games, beginning Wednesday, Sept. 30 with a rivalry-

filled opening night doubleheader. Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins will

visit the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:30 p.m. ET in a rematch of their 2026 Stanley Cup

Playoffs First Round series, followed by the Los Angeles Kings visiting Nathan

MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche at 10 p.m. in a Western Conference

showdown.

The 2026-27 NHL on TNT regular season schedule will showcase many of the League’s

biggest stars, top teams and most storied rivalries throughout the season, highlighted by

the Discover NHL Winter Classic on New Year’s Eve, the annual Thanksgiving

Showdown, regular Tuesday and Wednesday night telecasts, and an extensive slate of

Sunday games during the second half of the season.

The season will culminate with TNT Sports’ presentation of the 2027 Stanley Cup Playoffs, including the 2027 Stanley Cup Final exclusively on TNT Sports platforms.

Additional NHL on TNT regular season schedule highlights include:

  • The New York Rangers will make their first of eight appearances on Friday, Oct. 2, visiting the Detroit Red Wings at 6:30 p.m., followed by the St. Louis Blues at Dallas Stars at 9 p.m.
  • The 2026 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic returns to TNT Sports this season, with the Winnipeg Jets hosting the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday, October 25 from Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg, home of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League.
  • Crosby and the Penguins will make a schedule-leading 10 appearances throughout the regular season, including visits to Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m.; the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m.; and the New York Islanders on Wednesday, Jan. 13 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Original Six rivalries will be featured throughout the season, including Montreal Canadiens at New York Rangers on Nov. 16; Toronto Maple Leafs at Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, Nov. 17; Boston Bruins at Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday, Nov. 18; Boston at Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday, Jan. 6; and Boston at Toronto on Wednesday, Feb. 10.
  • NHL on TNT’s annual Thanksgiving Showdown on Black Friday, Nov. 27, will feature a doubleheader beginning with the Rangers visiting the Blackhawks at 5:30 p.m., followed by the Penguins at Buffalo Sabres at 8 p.m.
  • The Discover NHL Winter Classic will be exclusively presented by TNT Sports on Thursday, Dec. 31 at 6 p.m., with the Utah Mammoth hosting the Colorado Avalanche at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. The outdoor showcase will bring together two Mountain Time Zone rivals in one of the NHL’s signature
  • annual events.
  • NHL on TNT will present a Martin Luther King Jr. Day doubleheader on Monday, Jan. 18, beginning with the Tampa Bay Lightning at Boston Bruins at 1:30 p.m., followed by Washington at Pittsburgh at 4 p.m., featuring another chapter in the longtime rivalry between Ovechkin and Crosby.
  • Sunday NHL on TNT coverage will ramp up during the stretch run toward the Stanley Cup Playoffs, including five consecutive Sundays from Feb. 21 through March 21. Featured matchups include Rangers-Hurricanes and Sabres-Red Wings on Feb. 21; Rangers-Penguins on Feb. 28; Penguins-Islanders on March 7; a Sunday tripleheader featuring Red Wings-Penguins, Ducks-Blackhawks and Sabres-Wild on March 14; and Capitals-Rangers on March 21.
  • The schedule will feature several marquee late-season matchups with potential Stanley Cup Playoffs implications, including Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, March 23; Washington at Detroit on Wednesday, March 24; Minnesota Wild at New Jersey Devils on Wednesday, March 31; Washington at Philadelphia on Thursday, April 1; and Florida at New Jersey on Sunday, April 4.
  • NHL on TNT’s regular season coverage will conclude Thursday, April 8 at 7:30 p.m. with the Columbus Blue Jackets visiting the Philadelphia Flyers.

NHL on TNT 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule

Day
Date
Time (ET)
Game
Wednesday
Sept. 30
7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh Penguins at Philadelphia Flyers
Wednesday
Sept. 30
10 p.m.
Los Angeles Kings at Colorado Avalanche
Friday
Oct. 2
6:30 p.m.
New York Rangers at Detroit Red Wings
Friday
Oct. 2
9 p.m.
St. Louis Blues at Dallas Stars
Wednesday
Oct. 7
7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh Penguins at Washington Capitals
Wednesday
Oct. 14
8:30 p.m.
Dallas Stars at Colorado Avalanche
Wednesday
Oct. 21
7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia Flyers at Buffalo Sabres
Sunday
Oct. 25
7 p.m.
NHL Heritage Classic -- Montreal Canadiens at Winnipeg Jets
Wednesday
Oct. 28
7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia Flyers at Washington Capitals
Wednesday
Nov. 4
7:30 p.m.
Chicago Blackhawks at Florida Panthers
Wednesday
Nov. 4
10 p.m.
San Jose Sharks at Los Angeles Kings
Tuesday
Nov. 10
8 p.m.
Detroit Red Wings at St. Louis Blues
Wednesday 
Nov. 11
7 p.m.
Tampa Bay Lightning at Buffalo Sabres
Wednesday
Nov. 11
9:30 p.m.
Utah Mammoth at Vegas Golden Knights
Monday
Nov. 16
7:30 p.m.
Montreal Canadiens at New York Rangers
Tuesday
Nov. 17
7:30 p.m.
Toronto Maple Leafs at Chicago Blackhawks
Tuesday
Nov. 17
10 p.m.
Dallas Stars at Vegas Golden Knights
Wednesday
Nov. 18
7:30 p.m.
Boston Bruins at Detroit Red Wings
Tuesday
Nov. 24
8 p.m.
Vegas Golden Knights at Edmonton Oilers
Wednesday
Nov. 25
7 p.m.
Carolina Hurricanes at Tampa Bay Lightning
Friday
Nov. 27
5:30 p.m.
New York Rangers at Chicago Blackhawks
Friday
Nov. 27
8 p.m.
Pittsburgh Penguins at Buffalo Sabres
Tuesday
Dec. 1
7:30 p.m.
Colorado Avalanche at Boston Bruins
Wednesday
Dec. 2
7:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay Lightning at Montreal Canadiens
Tuesday
Dec. 8
7:30 p.m.
Chicago Blackhawks at Pittsburgh Penguins
Wednesday
Dec. 9
7 p.m.
Detroit Red Wings at New Jersey Devils
Wednesday
Dec. 9
9:30 p.m.
San Jose Sharks at Los Angeles Kings
Tuesday
Dec. 15
7 p.m.
Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins
Tuesday
Dec. 15
9:30 p.m.
Washington Capitals at Dallas Stars
Wednesday
Dec. 16
7:30 p.m.
New York Rangers at Philadelphia Flyers
Wednesday
Dec. 16
10 p.m.
San Jose Sharks at Vegas Golden Knights
Tuesday
Dec. 22
7 p.m.
St. Louis Blues at Tampa Bay Lightning
Tuesday
Dec. 22
9:30 p.m.
Vegas Golden Knights at Anaheim Ducks
Thursday
Dec. 31
6 p.m.
2027 Discover NHL Winter Classic -- Colorado Avalanche at Utah Mammoth
Tuesday
Jan. 5
7:30 p.m.
Buffalo Sabres at Boston Bruins
Wednesday
Jan. 6
7:30 p.m.
Boston Bruins at Montreal Canadiens
Wednesday
Jan. 13
7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Islanders
Monday
Jan. 18
1:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay Lightning at Boston Bruins
Monday
Jan. 18
4 p.m.
Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins
Wednesday
Jan. 20
7:30 p.m.
Dallas Stars at Chicago Blackhawks
Wednesday
Jan. 20
10 p.m.
Edmonton Oilers at Vegas Golden Knights
Wednesday
Jan. 27
7:30 p.m.
Florida Panthers at New York Rangers
Thursday
Jan. 28
6:30 p.m.
New York Islanders at Carolina Hurricanes
Thursday
Jan. 28
9 p.m.
Seattle Kraken at Minnesota Wild
Wednesday
Feb, 3
7:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay Lightning at Philadelphia Flyers
Wednesday
Feb. 10
7:30 p.m.
Boston Bruins at Toronto Maple Leafs
Wednesday
Feb. 10
10 p.m.
Chicago Blackhawks at San Jose Sharks
Thursday
Feb. 11
7:30 p.m.
Minnesota Wild at Carolina Hurricanes
Wednesday
Feb. 17
8:30 p.m.
Colorado Avalanche at Edmonton Oilers
Sunday
Feb. 21
1 p.m.
New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes
Sunday
Feb. 21
3:30 p.m.
Buffalo Sabres at Detroit Red Wings
Wednesday
Feb. 24
7 p.m.
Buffalo Sabres at Philadelphia Flyers
Wednesday
Feb. 24
9:30 p.m.
Florida Panthers at Vegas Golden Knights
Sunday
Feb. 28
1 p.m.
New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins
Sunday
Feb. 28
3:30 p.m.
New Jersey Devils at Minnesota Wild
Sunday
March 7
1 p.m.
Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Islanders
Sunday
March 7
3:30 p.m.
St. Louis Blues at Philadelphia Flyers
Wednesday
March 10
8 p.m.
Washington Capitals at Chicago Blackhawks
Thursday
March 11
7:30 p.m.
Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins
Sunday
March 14
2 p.m.
Detroit Red Wings at Pittsburgh Penguins
Sunday
March 14
4:30 p.m.
Anaheim Ducks at Chicago Blackhawks
Sunday
March 14
7 p.m.
Buffalo Sabres at Minnesota Wild
Wednesday
March 17
8:30 p.m.
Minnesota Wild at Colorado Avalanche
Sunday
March 21
8 p.m.
Washington Capitals at New York Rangers
Tuesday
March 23
7 p.m.
Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning
Wednesday
March 24
7:30 p.m.
Washington Capitals at Detroit Red Wings
Wednesday
March 31
7:30 p.m.
Minnesota Wild at New Jersey Devils
Thursday
April 1
7:30 p.m.
Washington Capitals at Philadelphia Flyers
Sunday
April 4
2 p.m.
Colorado Avalanche at Minnesota Wild
Sunday
April 4
4:30 p.m.
Florida Panthers at New Jersey Devils
Wednesday
April 7
7:30 p.m.
Boston Bruins at Buffalo Sabres
Thursday
April 8
7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia Flyers at Columbus Blue Jackets

 

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