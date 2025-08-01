Stiga aims to produce more big moments for U.S. in bid for World Juniors 3-peat

MINNEAPOLIS -- One shot.

That was the total for Teddy Stiga in six games at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship.

But that shot, a quick one from in front on a breakaway, won the United States the gold medal in a thrilling 4-3 overtime classic against Finland.

“That was my first time winning gold,” Stiga recalled this week at the World Junior Summer Showcase, being held at Ridder Arena to help determine rosters for the 2026 WJC. “There’s no better feeling. Obviously, Zeev (Buium) made a great pass to me and that led to the breakaway and then the goal.

“You always want to be that guy. We have a lot of great players that can do that, so I know I’m not the only one. But you want to be the guy doing it. You can’t be too selfish, but you have to give it your all. I try to pride myself on being that type of guy who can play the roles asked and come up big when it matters.”

James Hagens, his linemate with the U.S. and at Boston College, has had a front-row seat to see Stiga’s knack for big moments on several occasions.

“He’s a special player,” Hagens said of the Nashville Predators prospect. “You saw it in (World) Juniors, the gold medal goal. He’s someone that shows up when the lights turn on, when it’s a big moment. You need a guy to step up, he’s the guy that always steps up. He’s just someone that I love being around. He’s my roommate. Really wherever I go now, I’m always around him. Great guy, great human being and someone that just works hard every day.”