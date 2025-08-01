Stiga aims to produce more big moments for U.S. in bid for World Juniors 3-peat

Predators prospect scored OT goal in gold medal game at 2025 tournament

Stiga celly

© Bjorn Franke, USA Hockey

By Jessi Pierce
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

MINNEAPOLIS -- One shot.

That was the total for Teddy Stiga in six games at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship.

But that shot, a quick one from in front on a breakaway, won the United States the gold medal in a thrilling 4-3 overtime classic against Finland.

“That was my first time winning gold,” Stiga recalled this week at the World Junior Summer Showcase, being held at Ridder Arena to help determine rosters for the 2026 WJC. “There’s no better feeling. Obviously, Zeev (Buium) made a great pass to me and that led to the breakaway and then the goal.

“You always want to be that guy. We have a lot of great players that can do that, so I know I’m not the only one. But you want to be the guy doing it. You can’t be too selfish, but you have to give it your all. I try to pride myself on being that type of guy who can play the roles asked and come up big when it matters.”

James Hagens, his linemate with the U.S. and at Boston College, has had a front-row seat to see Stiga’s knack for big moments on several occasions.

“He’s a special player,” Hagens said of the Nashville Predators prospect. “You saw it in (World) Juniors, the gold medal goal. He’s someone that shows up when the lights turn on, when it’s a big moment. You need a guy to step up, he’s the guy that always steps up. He’s just someone that I love being around. He’s my roommate. Really wherever I go now, I’m always around him. Great guy, great human being and someone that just works hard every day.”

Stiga move

© Bjorn Franke, USA Hockey

Boston College coach Greg Brown saw tremendous growth throughout Stiga’s freshman season, when the forward had 30 points (14 goals, 16 assists) in 36 games. He anticipates Stiga will continue to grow as he is leaned on to play a larger role as a sophomore.

“Teddy gives an honest effort every single day,” said Brown, who is also serving as an assistant for the U.S. “He never takes any drill off, and I think having that attitude and that consistent effort really paid off for him last year. I think he had a great season for us at BC and obviously to be able to cap off the World Juniors with the gold-medal game-winning goal is special thing that he'll never forget.”

Stiga, selected by the Predators in the second round (No. 55) of the 2024 NHL Draft, recognizes the opportunity ahead of him in his second college season. His hockey IQ and skating ability, combined with his aptitude for making plays and finding the back of the net, already bode well for him.

This season, it will be about taking those skills to the next level, and about winning a third straight gold medal at the 2026 World Juniors, which will take place in St. Paul and Minneapolis from Dec. 26-Jan.5.

“I think it’s just kind of about honing in all my skills,” Stiga said. “The start of my college career it was definitely faster paced, but now that I’m used to that I should be able to have a really good start to the year and carry that throughout.

“This summer I’ve just been working on everything -- getting bigger, faster, stronger. I know that’s a cliche answer, but it’s what I want and need to do to become a complete player. A better player.”

