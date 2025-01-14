O.A.R to perform at Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series

NEW YORK – Platinum-certified band O.A.R. – whose members are alumni of The Ohio State University – are set to rock a pre-game performance prior to the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series, the National Hockey League (NHL) announced today. Tickets to the outdoor hockey game featuring the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, March 1, at Ohio Stadium, Home of the Buckeyes, are available for purchase via Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the NHL.

O.A.R., known for songs like “Shattered (Turn The Car Around)” and “That Was A Crazy Game of Poker,” has deep ties to Columbus, with its members being alumni of The Ohio State University. Since 1996, the band has continuously sold out headlining tours and recently released their 10th studio album. O.A.R. last performed live for an audience of NHL fans during the 2020 NHL All-Star Weekend in St. Louis.

As previously announced, rock duo Twenty One Pilots will give a special first intermission performance presented by Ticketmaster at the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series. Portions of their performance will be shown during the game broadcast at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN in the U.S. and on SN360, SN+ and TVAS2 in Canada.

The Ohio State University students can use their .edu email address for the opportunity to purchase specially priced $20.99 tickets to the game via Ohio State Account Manager.

The general public can purchase tickets to the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at Ticketmaster.com. Ticketmaster is the only official marketplace of the NHL®, providing fans with the peace of mind in knowing the seats they buy on Ticketmaster.com and the Ticketmaster app are the seats they’ll get.

NHL Network™ and NHL.com will provide extensive coverage live from the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ leading up to and after the game. NHL Social™ will provide coverage on all social platforms, including the use of the hashtag NHL #StadiumSeries.

About O.A.R.

O.A.R. might just be music’s biggest, best kept secret. The platinum-certified Rockville, MD band has quietly sold out Madison Square Garden twice, filled Red Rocks Amphitheater a dozen times, earned platinum and gold plaques, lit up the Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration, and built one of the most committed fanbases in the world. The group—Marc Roberge (lead vocals, guitar), Richard On (lead guitar, backing vocals), Chris Culos (drums), Benj Gershman (bass), and Jerry DePizzo (saxophone, guitar, backing vocals) accompanied by Mikel Paris (keys, backing vocals, percussion), and Jon Lampley (trumpet, backing vocals)—have entered a new chapter as a band by releasing their 10th studio album The Arcade and recently concluded a very successful headlining tour with special guests Fitz and the Tantrums and Ripe.