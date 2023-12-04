Snuggerud, Gauthier lead U.S. World Juniors camp roster

St. Louis Blues forward prospect Jimmy Snuggerud and Philadelphia Flyers forward prospect Cutter Gauthier top the list of 29 players invited to USA Hockey's final evaluation camp for the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship.

The camp will be held Dec. 14-16 at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Michigan, and will set the 25-player roster for the WJC, which will be held in Gothenburg, Sweden, from Dec. 26-Jan. 5.

Snuggerud was second for the U.S. at the 2023 WJC with 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in seven games, and Gauthier tied for third with 10 points (four goals, six assists) in seven games for the U.S., which finished third.

Also returning from the 2023 WJC team are goalie Trey Augustine (Detroit Red Wings), defensemen Seamus Casey (New Jersey Devils), Ryan Chesley (Washington Capitals) and Lane Hutson (Montreal Canadiens), and forwards Gavin Brindley (Columbus Blue Jackets) and Rutger McGroarty (Winnipeg Jets).

"We're excited with the group we've selected," U.S. general manager and USA Hockey executive director of hockey operations John Vanbiesbrouck said. "With the depth of our talent pool, it's always challenging to narrow it down, and as we go through the process, I'm always reminded of the terrific volunteers we have across the country at the grassroots level who help our players in their development."

Four prospects for the 2024 NHL Draft also were invited, including University of Denver defenseman Zeev Buium, who received an A rating from NHL Central Scouting in its preliminary players to watch list. Buium, who turns 18 on Thursday, is second among NCAA defensemen with 21 points (five goals, 16 assists) in 16 games.

James Hagens, a top prospect for the 2025 NHL Draft, will be the youngest player at the camp. The 17-year-old is second for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program Under-18 team with 34 points (11 goals, 23 assists) in 20 games.

Cole Eiserman, an NTDP U-18 forward and top projected top-pick for the 2024 draft, was not selected for the camp. He leads the NTDP with 41 points (25 goals, 16 assists) in 21 games and is expected to be a top-three pick at the draft.

USA HOCKEY WJC EVALUATION CAMP ROSTER

GOALIES: Trey Augustine, Michigan State, NCAA (Detroit Red Wings); Jacob Fowler, Boston College, NCAA (Montreal Canadiens); Samuel Hillebrandt, Barrie, OHL (2024 draft eligible)

DEFENSEMEN: Zeev Buium, Denver, NCAA (2024 draft eligible); Seamus Casey, Michigan, NCAA (New Jersey Devils); Ryan Chesley, Minnesota, NCAA (Washington Capitals); Drew Fortescue, Boston College NCAA (New York Rangers); Patrick Geary, Michigan State, NCAA (2024 draft eligible); Lane Hutson, Boston University, NCAA (Montreal Canadiens); Jake Livanavage, North Dakota, NCAA (2024 draft eligible); Aram Minnetian, Boston College, NCAA (Dallas Stars); Eric Pohlkamp, Bemidji State, NCAA (San Jose Sharks); Sam Rinzel, Minnesota, NCAA (Chicago Blackhawks)

FORWARDS: Gavin Brindley, Michigan, NCAA (Columbus Blue Jackets); Quinn Finley, Wisconsin, NCAA (New York Islanders); Cutter Gauthier, Boston College, NCAA (Philadelphia Flyers); James Hagens, USA U-18, NTDP (2025 draft eligible); Gavin Hayes, Flint, OHL (Chicago Blackhawks); Isaac Howard, Michigan State, NCAA (Tampa Bay Lightning); Ryan Leonard, Boston College, NCAA (Washington Capitals); Rutger McGroarty, Michigan, NCAA (Winnipeg Jets); Oliver Moore, Minnesota, NCAA (Chicago Blackhawks); Frank Nazar, Michigan, NCAA (Chicago Blackhawks); Danny Nelson, Notre Dame, NCAA (New York Islanders); Gabe Perreault, Boston College, NCAA (New York Rangers); Will Smith, Boston College, NCAA (San Jose Sharks); Jimmy Snuggerud, Minnesota, NCAA (St. Louis Blues); Carey Terrance, Erie, OHL (Anaheim Ducks); William Whitelaw, Wisconsin, NCAA (Columbus Blue Jackets)