Latest News

Washington Capitals Nicklas Backstrom injury update

On Tap: Dahlin can extend point streak to 9 games

NHL TNT Wednesday Buffalo Philadelphia St Louis Colorado

Hockey Fights Cancer at 25: 'Powerful initiative'

Hockey Fights Cancer initiative 'remains essential' 25 years later

NHL, NHLPA commemorate 25 years of Hockey Fights Cancer initiative

Pettersson hat trick helps Canucks defeat Predators

Mailbag: Hughes' hot start for Devils; Sabres find stride

Talbot making most of 1-year contract with Kings

Nylander sets Maple Leafs point streak record in loss to Kings

Thompson 'complete package,' looks to score 50 goals for Sabres

Hall holds NHL record that likely will never be broken

Predators sport custom T-shirts in honor of O’Reilly’s 1,000th NHL game

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Stastny retiring from NHL after 17 seasons: report

Celine Dion meets Montreal Canadiens in Las Vegas

McAvoy suspended 4 games for actions in Bruins game

Ryan Reaves scares Maple Leafs teammates on Halloween

2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series tickets now on sale

By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The NHL® announced today that tickets to the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ are on sale now. The event will feature four NHL teams – the New Jersey Devils, Philadelphia Flyers, New York Rangers and New York Islanders – playing in two outdoor games taking place on Feb. 17-18. On Saturday, Feb. 17, the Devils will play host to the Flyers at 8 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+, SN360, TVAS2) and on Sunday, Feb. 18 the Rangers will face off against the Islanders at 3 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).

Tickets to each of the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ games are on sale now via Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the NHL®. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. Ticketmaster is the only official marketplace of the NHL, providing fans with the peace of mind in knowing the seats they buy on Ticketmaster.com and the Ticketmaster app are the seats they’ll get. Tickets to the Flyers-Devils NHL Stadium Series game on Saturday, Feb. 17 will include a special pre-game or post-game concert performance to be announced at a later date (subject to change or cancellation by NHL at any time). 

In addition, the official event logo for the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series was unveiled today. Below please find the logo and its design descriptions.

The 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series will feature the 40th and 41st NHL regular-season outdoor games, and will be the third and fourth such contests scheduled for the 2023-24 NHL regular-season.

The event is expected to showcase some of the League’s top talents, including Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier of the Devils; Travis Konecny and Sean Couturier of the Flyers; Jacob Trouba and Adam Fox of the Rangers; and Anders Lee and Ilya Sorokin of the Islanders.

All four teams playing in the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series have played in regular-season outdoor games. The Flyers have played in five regular-season outdoor games (1-3-1), the Rangers have played in four (4-0-0), and both the Devils (0-1-0) and Islanders (0-1-0) have played in one such game. The event will mark the first time four NHL teams have played outdoor games at the same venue in front of fans. A complete history of NHL regular-season outdoor games can be found here.

Today’s announcement was made from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. during a news conference that included State of New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, NHLPA Executive Director Marty Walsh, Devils Executive Vice President and General Manager Tom Fitzgerald, Devils Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations Martin Brodeur, Flyers President of Hockey Operations Keith Jones, Flyers General Manager Daniel Briere, Islanders President & General Manager Lou Lamoriello, Islanders Legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Bryan Trottier, Rangers President & GM Chris Drury, Rangers Hockey and Business Operations Advisor Adam Graves, NY Giants Legend and Radio Commentator Carl Banks and NY Jets Legend Nick Mangold.

NHL Network™ and NHL.com will provide extensive coverage live from the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ leading up to and after the games. NHL Social™ will provide coverage on all social platforms, including the use of the hashtag NHL #StadiumSeries.