2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series tickets now on sale

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The NHL® announced today that tickets to the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ are on sale now. The event will feature four NHL teams – the New Jersey Devils, Philadelphia Flyers, New York Rangers and New York Islanders – playing in two outdoor games taking place on Feb. 17-18. On Saturday, Feb. 17, the Devils will play host to the Flyers at 8 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+, SN360, TVAS2) and on Sunday, Feb. 18 the Rangers will face off against the Islanders at 3 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).

Tickets to each of the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ games are on sale now via Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the NHL®. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. Ticketmaster is the only official marketplace of the NHL, providing fans with the peace of mind in knowing the seats they buy on Ticketmaster.com and the Ticketmaster app are the seats they’ll get. Tickets to the Flyers-Devils NHL Stadium Series game on Saturday, Feb. 17 will include a special pre-game or post-game concert performance to be announced at a later date (subject to change or cancellation by NHL at any time).

In addition, the official event logo for the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series was unveiled today. Below please find the logo and its design descriptions.