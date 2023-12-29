World Junior Championship roundup: Howard, United States edge Czechia in shootout

Friday is the fourth day of the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Scandinavium and Frolundaborg in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Day 4 games

United States 4, Czechia 3 (SO) -- Isaac Howard (Tampa Bay Lightning) scored the first goal of the game and the decisive goal in the seventh round of a shootout for unbeaten United States in a Group B game at Frolundaborg.

Jacob Fowler (Montreal Canadiens) made 20 saves through overtime in his second straight start for the United States (2-1-0-0) before allowing a goal to Jiri Kulich (Buffalo Sabres) in the third round of the shootout.

Gabe Perreault (New York Rangers) scored in the fifth round of the shootout and Fowler denied Matyas Sapovaliv (Vegas Golden Knights) to force the sudden-death shootout.

The U.S. has won eight of the past nine games against Czechia at the World Juniors and is 14-3-1-8 with one tie all-time at the tournament.

Michael Hrabal (Arizona Coyotes) made 30 saves for Czechia (1-0-1-1), which lost 3-2 in overtime against Canada in the 2023 gold-medal game.

The United States was without goalie Trey Augustine (Detroit Red Wings) and defenseman Seamus Casey (New Jersey Devils), who are each dealing with an illness.

Howard gave the U.S. a 1-0 lead when he scored off a 2-on-1 with Frank Nazar III (Chicago Blackhawks) at 1:12 of the first period.

Jakub Stancl (St. Louis Blues) scored in the slot on a snap shot at 15:40 of the first to make it 1-1. Dominik Rymon won a race to the puck behind the U.S. net before sweeping it to Stancl.

Adam Bares scored on a snap shot from the bottom of the left face-off circle to give Czechia a 2-1 lead at 6:23 of the second period.

Will Smith (San Jose Sharks) scored on a quick shot at the right post off a pass from Ryan Leonard (Washington Capitals) for a 2-2 tie 8:04 into the second.

Robin Sapousek made it 3-2 for Czechia off a 2-on-1 down low with Eduard Sale (Seattle Kraken) at 11:47 of the second.

Ryan Chesley (Capitals) scored on a one-timer from the slot to make it 3-3, stepping into a pass from Lane Hutson (Montreal Canadiens) at 14:11 of the second.

"I saw my defense partner (Hutson) down low, he had a little opening to me through the seam and made an unbelievable pass and I was lucky to bury it," Chesley said.

Each country resumes preliminary-round play on Sunday. The U.S. faces Slovakia with first place in Group B on the line (6 a.m. ET) and Czechia plays Switzerland (11 a.m. ET).

Slovakia 8, Norway 4 -- Servac Petrovsky (Minnesota Wild) and Dalibor Dvorsky (St. Louis Blues) each had two goals and two assists for unbeaten Slovakia in a Group B game.

Peter Repcik (2024 NHL Draft eligible) had a goal and an assist, Filip Meser (Montreal Canadiens) and Maxim Strbak (Buffalo Sabres) each had three assists, and Adam Gajan (Chicago Blackhawks) made 22 saves for Slovakia (3-0-0-0), which has won its opening three games at the World Junior Championship for the first time.

Slovakia, which placed sixth at the 2023 WJC, has medaled twice at the tournament, winning bronze each time (1999, 2015).

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, an A rated skater on NHL Central Scouting's preliminary players to watch list and projected first-round pick in the 2024 draft, had two goals and an assist for Norway (0-0-0-3), which is playing in the top division at the WJC for the first time since 2014.

Slovakia scored five goals, three on the power play, on 15 shots in the second period to take a 7-1 lead. Slovakia was 4-for-6 on the power play in the game.

Dvorsky scored a power-play goal on a backhand at 3:43 before Petrovsky scored consecutive goals in a span of 1:07 to give Slovakia a 5-1 lead less than four minutes later. Repcik made it 6-1 with a power-play goal at 12:30 and Luka Radivojevic pushed it to 7-1 with another goal on the man advantage at 14:08.

Radivojevic, a right-shot defenseman born in Edina, Minnesota, isn't eligible until the 2025 NHL Draft. The 16-year-old, who is the youngest player competing in the tournament, has played two games for Orebro of the Swedish Hockey League, the top professional men's league, this season.

Slovakia will next play the United States on Sunday (6 a.m. ET). Norway will look to avoid a relegation game with a win against Switzerland on Saturday (11 a.m. ET).

Finland 4, Latvia 0 -- Jere Lassila (2024 NHL Draft eligible) had a goal and three assists in Finland's first preliminary-round win in Group A.

Kasper Halttunen (San Jose Sharks) had a goal and an assist, and Noa Vali made 23 saves for Finland (1-0-0-2), which last won the World Juniors in 2019.

Deivs Rolovs made 39 saves for Latvia (0-0-0-3), which is the only country not to score a goal in three tournament games.

Lassila, Finland's captain, gave his country a 1-0 lead when he scored on a rebound in the slot during a power play at 14:15 of the first period.

Jesse Pulkkinen, a C rated skater on NHL Central Scouting's preliminary players to watch list and projected fourth-round pick in the 2024 draft, scored on a snap shot from the left face-off circle 58 seconds later after a pass from Lenni Hameenaho (New Jersey Devils) from the opposite circle at 15:13.

Halttunen pushed it to 3-0 on a snap shot from the right circle during a power play at 8:59 of the second period.

Oiva Keskinen (Nashville Predators) scored a power-play goal on a shot from the right circle for a 4-0 lead 47 seconds into the third period.

Latvia will need to defeat Germany on Saturday (1:30 p.m. ET) to avoid playing in a relegation game. Finland will next play Sweden on Sunday (8:30 a.m. ET).

On Tap

All games on NHL Network in U.S., TSN in Canada

Canada vs. Sweden (1:30 p.m. ET) -- The winner likely will earn the top seed in Group A in Scandinavium. Canada (2-0-0-0), the two-time and defending World Juniors champion, has been led on offense by 17-year-old forward Macklin Celebrini, an A rated skater on NHL Central Scouting's preliminary players to watch list and the projected No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. Celebrini has six points (two goals, four assists), seven shots on goal, and has averaged 13:26 of ice time in two games. "[Celebrini's] play speaks for itself," Canada defenseman Ty Nelson (Seattle Kraken) said. "Just watching him in practice and games, you can see he's a special player. So being able to share the ice with him is an honor." Canada has gotten goals from 10 different players and has outscored the opposition 15-2 in victories against Finland on Tuesday (5-2) and Latvia on Wednesday (10-0). Goalie Mathis Rousseau (2024 draft eligible) is expected to make his third straight start for Canada. The 19-year-old has a 1.00 GAA and .958 save percentage in two wins. Canada is also clicking on special teams, going 3-for-6 (50 percent) on the power play and 8-for-9 (89 percent) on the penalty kill. Sweden (2-0-0-0), which has outscored the opposition 11-0 in wins against Latvia on Tuesday (6-0) and Germany on Thursday (5-0), will get the emotional support from the hometown crowd. Forward Otto Stenberg (St. Louis Blues), who had a hat trick in the win against Germany, has four points in the tournament.