Maple Leafs Sign William Nylander To Eight-year Contract Extension 

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has signed forward William Nylander to an eight-year contract extension.

The average annual value of the contract is $11.5 million.

Nylander is currently tied for fifth among NHL scoring leaders with 54 points (21 goals, 33 assists) in 37 games with the Maple Leafs this season. The 27-year-old opened the 2023-24 season with 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) in 17 games to set a new franchise record for longest point streak to start a season. Nylander has also since recorded a 13-game point streak and has at least a point in a league-leading 33 of 37 games this season. Nylander was also recognized as an NHL Star of the Week in consecutive weeks of November (second star for the week ending on Nov. 19th and third star for the week ending on Nov. 12th). The 6’0, 202-pound forward skated in all 82 regular season games and 11 playoff games during the 2022- 23 campaign, setting regular season single-season career-highs in goals (40), assists (47) and points (87).

In 558 career regular season NHL games, Nylander has recorded 484 points (198 goals, 286 assists) while adding 40 points (17 goals, 23 assists) in 50 career Stanley Cup playoff games. On the regular season franchise all-time list, Nylander is currently ranked 15th in goals, 17th in assists and 14th in points.

Internationally, Nylander has represented Sweden on several occasions. Nylander has competed in three IIHF World Championships (2022, 2019 and 2017), helping Sweden capture a gold medal at the 2017 IIHF World Championship where he posted 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in 10 games during the tournament. He was named to the World Championship All-Star Team on two occasions (2019, 2017) while being selected as the 2017 World Championship MVP. He also played in the 2016 and 2015 World Junior Championships, the 2014 and 2013 World U-18 Championships, the 2013 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament and the 2013 World U-17 Hockey Challenge.

Nylander was selected by Toronto in the first round (8th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft.

