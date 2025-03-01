Maple Leafs Sign Forward Borya Valis To Three-year, Entry-level Contract

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has signed forward Borya Valis to a three-

year, entry-level contract.

Valis, 20, has posted 73 points (29 goals, 44 assists) in 57 games with the Prince George Cougars (WHL)

this season. The 6’2”, 200-pound forward has recorded 216 points (86 goals, 130 assists) in 236 career

regular season WHL games split between Prince George and the Regina Pats. Valis has also collected 13

points (nine goals, four assists) in 15 playoff games, helping the Cougars to the third round of the 2024

WHL Playoffs.