Maple Leafs Acquire Defenceman Brandon Carlo From Boston

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has acquired defenceman Brandon Carlo from Boston in exchange for Toronto’s first-round selection in the 2026 NHL Draft (top 5 protected), Philadelphia’s fourth-round selection in 2025 and forward Fraser Minten. The Bruins are retaining 15% of Carlo’s salary.

Carlo, 28, has skated in 63 games for Boston this season, registering nine points (one goal, eight assists) and 24 penalty minutes. In 617 career NHL games, the 6’5, 220-pound defenceman has recorded 109 points (29 goals, 80 assists) and 331 penalty minutes while adding 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in 72 playoff games.

The Colorado Spring, CO native was originally drafted by the Boston Bruins in the second round (37th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.