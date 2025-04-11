Maple Leafs Sign Defenceman Blake Smith To Three-year, Entry-level Contract

TML_25_PlayerSigning_T1_Web

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has signed defenceman Blake Smith to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning in the 2025-26 season.

Smith, 20, posted 32 points (10 goals, 22 assists), 54 penalty minutes and a team leading plus/minus of +15 in 64 regular season games with the Flint Firebirds (OHL) during the 2024-25 season while adding one assist in five playoff games. The Oshawa, ON native has skated in 244 career regular season OHL games split between Flint and Oshawa posting 54 points (13 goals, 41 assists). The 6’5, 225-defenceman has also added four points (one goal, three assists) in 19 career OHL playoff appearances.

