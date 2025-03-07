Maple Leafs Acquire Forward Scott Laughton From Philadelphia

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has acquired forward Scott Laughton, a fourth-round selection in 2025 NHL Draft and a sixth-round selection in the 2027 NHL Draft from Philadelphia in exchange for Toronto’s first-round selection in the 2027 NHL Draft and forward Nikita Grebenkin. The Flyers are retaining 50% of Laughton’s salary.

Laughton, 30, has recorded 27 points (11 goals, 16 assists) in 60 games with the Philadelphia Flyers this season. In 661 career NHL games, The Oakville, ON native has registered 265 points (106 goals, 159 assists) and 386 penalty minutes while adding 10 points (six goals, four assists) in 24 playoff games.

Laughton was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in the first round (20th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft.

