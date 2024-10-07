Maple Leafs Sign Three Players

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has signed forwards Max Pacioretty and Steven Lorentz while defenceman Cade Webber has signed a contract extension.

Pacioretty, 35, signed a one-year contract with an annual average value of $873,770. He skated in 47 games for the Washington Capitals last season, recording 23 points (4 goals, 19 assists) and skated in four playoff games. In 902 career NHL regular season games, the New Canaan, CT native has registered 668 points (330 goals, 338 assists) while adding 50 points (25 goals, 25 assists) in 78 playoff games.

Pacioretty was originally drafted by Montreal in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2007 NHL Draft.

Lorentz, 28, signed a one-year contract with an annual average value of $775,000. He recorded three points (one goal, two assists) in 38 games with the Florida Panthers during the 2023-24 regular season while adding three points (two goals, one assist) in 16 playoff games, winning the 2024 Stanley Cup with the Panthers. The 6’4, 216-pound forward has posted 43 points (21 goals, 22 assists) in 230 career regular season NHL games split between Florida, San Jose and Carolina while also collecting six points (two goals, four assists) in 32 career playoff games.

The Kitchener, ON native was selected by Carolina in the seventh round (186th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.

Webber, 23, signed a two-year contract extension, beginning in the 2025-26 season. The contract is a two-way contract for the 2025-26 season before becoming a one-way contract in 2026-27 and carries an average annual value of $825,000. He skated in 38 games during the 2023-24 season with Boston University, recording six assists and helped the Terriers reach the 2024 Men's Frozen Four semifinals. He posted 16 points (one goal, 15 assists) in 123 career NCAA games and was named Hockey East's Best Defensive Defenceman for 2023-24.

Webber was originally acquired by the Maple Leafs in a trade with the Carolina Hurricanes on March 7th, 2024, before signing a two-year contract on April 18, 2024. The 6’7, 210-pound defenceman was selected by Carolina in the fourth round (99th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.