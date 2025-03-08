Maple Leafs Complete Trade With Minnesota Wild

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has acquired forward Reese Johnson from Minnesota in exchange for future considerations.

Johnson, 26, has posted 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 49 games with the Iowa Wild (AHL) this season while also skating in three games with the Minnesota Wild. The 6’1”, 193-pound forward has recorded 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) in 144 career regular season NHL games split between Minnesota and Chicago while also collecting 36 points (13 goals, 23 assists) in 132 career regular season AHL games split between Iowa and Rockford.