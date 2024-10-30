Maple Leafs Complete Trade With San Jose Sharks

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has traded defenceman Timothy Liljegren to San Jose in exchange for a third-round draft pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, San Jose’s own sixth-round selection in 2026, and defenceman Matt Benning.

San Jose currently holds third-round selections previously held by Edmonton and Colorado, and Toronto

will receive the earlier selection as part of this trade.

Benning, 30, has skated in seven games with the Sharks during the 2024-25 season. The Edmonton, AB

native has recorded 102 points (17 goals, 85 assists) in 464 career regular season NHL games with San

Jose, Nashville, and Edmonton, while collecting five assists in 24 career playoff games.

The 6’1, 203-pound defenceman was originally selected by Boston in the sixth round (175th overall) of the

2012 NHL Draft.