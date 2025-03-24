Maple Leafs Sign Forward Luke Haymes To A Two-year Contract

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has signed centre Luke Haymes to a two-year contract beginning in the 2025-26 season. He will join the Toronto Marlies (AHL) for the remainder of the 2024-25 season on an amateur tryout.

Haymes, 21, has posted 18 points (12 goals, six assists) in 22 games with Dartmouth College (NCAA) in an injury-shortened season. The Ottawa, ON native has skated in 83 career NCAA games with Dartmouth posting 70 points (41 goals, 29 assists). The 6’1, 203-pound centre was named to the 2023-24 NCAA All-Ivy League First Team and the NCAA (ECAC) First All-Star Team while being selected as a New England All-Star that season. He was also named to the NCAA All-Ivy League Honorable Mention Team in 2022-23.