Maple Leafs Sign Forward Luke Haymes To A Two-year Contract

TML_25_PlayerSigning_T1_Web

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has signed centre Luke Haymes to a two-year contract beginning in the 2025-26 season. He will join the Toronto Marlies (AHL) for the remainder of the 2024-25 season on an amateur tryout.

Haymes, 21, has posted 18 points (12 goals, six assists) in 22 games with Dartmouth College (NCAA) in an injury-shortened season. The Ottawa, ON native has skated in 83 career NCAA games with Dartmouth posting 70 points (41 goals, 29 assists). The 6’1, 203-pound centre was named to the 2023-24 NCAA All-Ivy League First Team and the NCAA (ECAC) First All-Star Team while being selected as a New England All-Star that season. He was also named to the NCAA All-Ivy League Honorable Mention Team in 2022-23.

News Feed

Maple Leafs Sign Defenceman John Prokop To A One-year Contract

Maple Leafs Complete Trade With Minnesota Wild

Maple Leafs Acquire Defenceman Brandon Carlo From Boston

Maple Leafs Complete Trade With Pittsburgh Penguins

Maple Leafs Acquire Forward Scott Laughton From Philadelphia

Maple Leafs Sign Forward Borya Valis To Three-year, Entry-level Contract

Toronto Maple Leafs Unveil New Logo Celebrating Black Excellence and Host Annual Black Excellence Game Presented By Rogers On February 22

Toronto Maple Leafs Announce 2025 Outdoor Practice 

Maple Leafs Sign Defenceman Philippe Myers To Two-year Contract Extension

Maple Leafs Sign Alex Nylander to a one-year Contract

Maple Leafs Complete Trade With San Jose Sharks

Maple Leafs Re-sign Defenceman Jake McCabe

Maple Leafs Announce Staff Updates

Maple Leafs Announce Opening Day Roster

Maple Leafs Sign Three Players

Maple Leafs Announce 2024 Training Camp Roster

Maple Leafs Announce 2024-25 Television And Radio Broadcast Schedule

Maple Leafs Sign Defenceman Jani Hakanpää