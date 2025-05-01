GAME SIX: Toronto Maple Leafs @ Ottawa Senators • May 1, 2025

The Maple Leafs are skating in their sixth game of the series tonight taking on the Senators at Canadian Tire Centre. The Maple Leafs have posted a 28-25 record in Game 6’s in franchise best-of-seven series (11-8 on the road).

Toronto has posted a 19-10 record in 29 playoff games againstOttawa. The Maple Leafs have outscored the Senators 72-56 in 29 postseason meetings. The last occasion the Maple Leafs met the Senators in the postseason was the Conference Quarter Final in the 2004 Stanley Cup Playoffs with Toronto capturing the series win (4-3).