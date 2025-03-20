Maple Leafs Sign Defenceman John Prokop To A One-year Contract

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has signed defenceman John Prokop to a

one-year contract beginning in the 2025-26 season. He will join the Toronto Marlies (AHL) for the remainder

of the 2024-25 season on an amateur tryout.

Prokop, 23, has posted 27 points (eight goals, 19 assists) in 36 games with Union College (NCAA) this

season. The Wausau, WI native has skated in 107 career NCAA games with Union College posting 85

points (20 goals, 65 assists). The 6’3, 195-pound defenceman was named to the NCAA (ECAC) First All-

Star Team and the NCAA (East) Second All-American Team in the 2023-24 season. He was also named to

the 2022-23 NCAA (ECAC) All-Rookie Team.