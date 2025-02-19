Toronto Maple Leafs Unveil New Logo Celebrating Black Excellence and Host Annual Black Excellence Game Presented By Rogers On February 22

“Black Excellence is about recognition – not just of the exceptional achievements of individuals within the community, but of the visibility and inspiration those achievements bring. The Toronto Maple Leafs are more than just a sports team – they're an institution with a legacy that spans generations, bringing families and communities together as a source of pride and inspiration,” said Toji Nola. “To collaborate with such a storied organization on a project that celebrates Black Excellence is an incredible honour. The Leafs’ involvement in this initiative shines a light on a community with its own rich heritage of excellence, amplifying the message of belonging, identity and pride in a way that resonates far beyond the game.”

The logo’s roots, located at the stem of the leaf, symbolize ancestry and heritage, providing one with a strong sense of identity that helps them grow to lofty heights. There are thirteen root branches mirroring the thirteen veins at the top of the iconic Maple Leaf. In the background of the Leafs logo are a set of triangles and each point of the triangle represents an important aspect of Black Excellence; community, leadership and character. The large triangle, resting on top of a zigzag pattern, represents the pinnacle of achievements – excellence. The zigzag pattern indicates the ebbs and flows of life and that the road to excellence isn’t often linear. When these elements come together, a beautiful tapestry is formed giving people a sense of identity, history and belonging.

The Toronto Maple Leafs will host their annual Black Excellence Game presented by Rogers on Saturday, February 22 when they take on the Carolina Hurricanes at 7 p.m. at Scotiabank Arena. Fans both in-arena and at home will be able to proudly celebrate the Black community who represent a valued part of Leafs

Nation. Fans can expect the following special experiences:

Game Presentation

Toronto Maple Leafs Black Excellence logo to be incorporated on off-ice apparel for players and team staff.

A youth skater from the Black community will be included in the pre-game opening ceremony.

In-game giveaway of Toronto Maple Leafs t-shirts with the Black Excellence logo.

Canadian Country artist Sacha to have a special intermission performance.

Digital Platforms

Behind-the-scenes content with Toronto Maple Leafs player Ryan Reaves detailing the special bond he shares with other Toronto Maple Leafs alumni who are members of the Black community through their experiences. The content can now be viewed on Toronto Maple Leafs’ social media channels.

Content piece highlighting Toji Nola and the symbolism behind his interpretive design of the iconic Toronto Maple Leaf.

Content showcasing MLSE Foundation’s Hockey Coach Education Program. Launched in partnership with Scotiabank, the program creates equitable opportunities for Black, Indigenous and other racialized youth across Ontario to obtain hockey coaching certifications at no cost.

Community Engagement

Special guest attendees include Bernice Carnegie, Angela James and Adrian Aitcheson – founder of Too Black Guys and Toronto Maple Leafs alumni Andre Deveaux, Val James and Mark Fraser. Members from Seaside Hockey, Foundation for Black Communities and more to be in attendance at the game.

Donations from the game to benefit the Foundation for Black Communities, a charity dedicated to empowering and investing in Black-led and Black-serving organizations where every purchase fuels change, drives impact and uplifts communities. This will occur through the following mechanisms: A gameday auction featuring team autographed Black Excellence-themed items including a limited quantity of Black Excellence practice jersey at auctions.realsports.ca. 20 per cent of proceeds from Leafs Black Excellence hoodie sales – available now online at shop.realsports.ca and at Real Sports Apparel on February 21.



For more information on the Maple Leafs Black Excellence Game presented by Rogers, visit Toronto Maple Leafs’ social media channels for up-to-date details. The Toronto Marlies will host their annual Black Excellence Game on Sunday, February 23 at Coca-Cola Coliseum when they host the Manitoba Moose.