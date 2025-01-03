Maple Leafs Sign Defenceman Philippe Myers To Two-year Contract Extension

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today the hockey club has signed defenceman Philippe Myers to a two-year contract extension. The contract carries an average annual value of $850,000.

Myers, 27, has appeared in 11 games for the Maple Leafs this season and recorded two assists, while averaging 17:08 of ice time. The Moncton, NB native has skated in 169 career NHL games between Philadelphia, Tampa Bay, and Toronto, registering eight goals and 30 assists for 38 points. He has represented Canada at both the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship and the 2019 IIHF World Championship, capturing silver medals at both competitions.

Myers was signed as a free agent by the Maple Leafs on July 2, 2024. The 6-foot-5, 219-pound defenceman was originally signed to an entry level contract by the Flyers on September 21, 2015.

